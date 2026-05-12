Ditch The Cramped Linen Closet: A Smarter Way To Store Sheets Without The Clutter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dealing with sheets can be a pain. Figuring out how to store the bulky linens is almost as difficult as figuring out how to actually fold fitted sheets. Piles of sheets can quickly become messy when someone digs through to find the right linens for their bed. And if you have multiple sizes of bedding in your linen closet, good luck finding the correct ones! You can buy expensive closet organizers, but a more practical idea comes from TikTok creator @redeux_style, who uses desktop magazine file holders to keep the sets together. The holders have a variety of uses — you can reuse the common thrift store find to store vinyl records, for example. But you might not think of using them for sheets.
Proper storage helps sheets last longer and keeps them from getting wrinkled or dirty. This idea keeps your sets organized and tidy, so you can find what you need quickly. Each sheet set should fit well into a single holder, so you can grab all of the parts without digging through piles of bedding on a shelf. Magazine file holders sit well on shelves and can even go on the floor of your linen closet.
To save money, the creator thrifts the holders. If you prefer new, look for inexpensive options, like the TJABBA Magazine File from IKEA, which is 99 cents for two. There are also more decorative options, like these AmazingSpark Boho Floral Magazine File Holders, but they'll cost more. Look for options with built-in label spots for easy identification.
Fold and store sheet sets in file holders
Before you start using the magazine file holders for your sheets, pull out all of the pieces from the linen closet to evaluate your collection. This is a good time to get rid of sheets you no longer use. Donate them or try one of the genius ways to use old bed sheets in your home. Organize what's left into sets with the fitted and flat sheets, along with pillowcases and shams. Or, separate all of the pillowcases into one organizer, especially if you have extras that don't go to a set.
Now, you're ready to fold the sets together. Start with the sheets, and put the pillowcases and shams in the center of the pile to fold them into one neat bundle. Fold the sheets over until you get a strip about the same size as the holder, and fold it up into a rectangle that will fit neatly inside. Or, try the Martha Stewart trick for perfectly stored sheets by putting each set inside a pillowcase and then putting that inside the magazine holder.
Cut pieces of paper to size for the label holder, write what's inside the bin, and slide it into the holder. You can use this method for other items in your linen closet, too, like hand towels and washcloths. If you have deep shelves, line up a row at the back and a row in the front, with similar items in front. For example, if you have two sets of king-sized sheets, put one in the back row and the other in front of it.