Ditch The Cramped Linen Closet: A Smarter Way To Store Sheets Without The Clutter

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Dealing with sheets can be a pain. Figuring out how to store the bulky linens is almost as difficult as figuring out how to actually fold fitted sheets. Piles of sheets can quickly become messy when someone digs through to find the right linens for their bed. And if you have multiple sizes of bedding in your linen closet, good luck finding the correct ones! You can buy expensive closet organizers, but a more practical idea comes from TikTok creator @redeux_style, who uses desktop magazine file holders to keep the sets together. The holders have a variety of uses — you can reuse the common thrift store find to store vinyl records, for example. But you might not think of using them for sheets.

Proper storage helps sheets last longer and keeps them from getting wrinkled or dirty. This idea keeps your sets organized and tidy, so you can find what you need quickly. Each sheet set should fit well into a single holder, so you can grab all of the parts without digging through piles of bedding on a shelf. Magazine file holders sit well on shelves and can even go on the floor of your linen closet.

To save money, the creator thrifts the holders. If you prefer new, look for inexpensive options, like the TJABBA Magazine File from IKEA, which is 99 cents for two. There are also more decorative options, like these AmazingSpark Boho Floral Magazine File Holders, but they'll cost more. Look for options with built-in label spots for easy identification.