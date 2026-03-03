Reuse A Common Thrift Store Find To Keep Vinyl Records Neat And Organized

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vinyl records might be one of those things every music lover needs in their home, even if just for the sake of nostalgia. If you own a decent turntable, you've likely amassed a collection of albums at some point. A wire metal file holder — especially the type that's often overlooked and neglected in a thrift store — could be an excellent way to store some of your favorite funk finds. File holders designed for easy access to their contents keep records upright, too, which makes it easier to thumb through them when it's time to listen to your favorite jams. There's more to it than just ease of access. Vertical album storage is better for the records because it keeps weight off of them. When stored in stacks, the records at the bottom are under a lot of pressure, which could warp them over time.

Not all file-storage systems are created equally. The best designs for vinyl album storage have open sides, such as the Fellowes Workstation File Organizer or the Officemate 8-Compartment Wire Caddy. Whichever model you stumble upon on your next thrifting adventure, choose one that seems sturdy and able to handle the weight of multiple albums.