Reuse A Common Thrift Store Find To Keep Vinyl Records Neat And Organized
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Vinyl records might be one of those things every music lover needs in their home, even if just for the sake of nostalgia. If you own a decent turntable, you've likely amassed a collection of albums at some point. A wire metal file holder — especially the type that's often overlooked and neglected in a thrift store — could be an excellent way to store some of your favorite funk finds. File holders designed for easy access to their contents keep records upright, too, which makes it easier to thumb through them when it's time to listen to your favorite jams. There's more to it than just ease of access. Vertical album storage is better for the records because it keeps weight off of them. When stored in stacks, the records at the bottom are under a lot of pressure, which could warp them over time.
Not all file-storage systems are created equally. The best designs for vinyl album storage have open sides, such as the Fellowes Workstation File Organizer or the Officemate 8-Compartment Wire Caddy. Whichever model you stumble upon on your next thrifting adventure, choose one that seems sturdy and able to handle the weight of multiple albums.
Using file holders to organize your vinyl records
TikTok user redeuxstyle shows off how to use a thrifted wire file holder to store vinyl albums. You can store the file holder on a desktop or console near your record player, keeping your top picks close at hand. Displaying your records in this way could be a conversation starter the next time you invite guests over for an epic game night gathering. Depending upon the design of your file holder, you'll probably only want up to a few records per section so they aren't stuffed together. Putting too many in one section might bend the wires or scuff your album covers.
If you wish to store a lot of albums this way, you'll need multiple file holders. Mix and match designs for an eclectic look, or paint them all the same color if you prefer uniformity. This upgrade is best for records you access regularly; if you have too many records for the file holders to fit, up your vinyl storage game with a different method to store all your deep cuts for another day.