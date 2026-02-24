Up Your Vinyl Record Storage Game With These 10 Brilliant Ideas
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Vinyl records make for incredible collector's items nowadays, but they come with one major downside — they tend to be difficult to store. The larger size of the dust jackets and album covers compared with most other forms of physical media are a big part of this problem. In addition, records need to be stored upright, in an area of the house with a stable temperature that doesn't get direct sunlight. Storing vinyl in this way prevents it from warping. But although keeping vinyl records comes with its fair share of challenges, there's no need to store your music in a cardboard box that's unattractive and inconvenient to access. In fact, there are lots of neat DIYs and products out there that will tidy up your collection and make it easy to thumb through whenever you're in the mood to play some tunes.
In some cases, vinyl record storage solutions will put your favorite albums on display, so that they become a unique part of your home's decor. This is a great way to make your music a talking point whenever you have guests over and is sure to inject a bit more personality into your space. Before you choose how you're going to store your records, though, make sure to consider the size of your collection and the likelihood that you'll continue adding to it. Don't forget to think about where you're going to put your turntable and other audio equipment either. Chances are, you'll want it all as close to your albums as possible.
Build a display box from scrap hardwood or MDF planks
If you have a smaller collection of records, building your own vinyl display box might be the perfect way to keep it tidy. Start by cutting some scrap wooden boards. The front panel of the box should be about half the height of the back panel, and the side panels should slope downwards toward the front. Use miter joints, wood glue, and clamps to join the pieces. Sand down the project, then layer on some paint or wood stain. You'll end up with a simple, sturdy, timeless-looking storage fixture.
Put up some DIY floating shelves on an unused wall
Floating record shelves are timeless decor elements that don't take too much work to assemble. The main thing you need to do is take a square cut out of the corner of a thick, sturdy wooden board, in order to give the shelf an L-shape when viewed from the side. From there, simply sand it and hang it up. Use a stud finder to determine where the optimal place is to mount it on your wall. You can also learn how to find a stud without a stud finder, if you don't have such a tool at home.
Buy an inexpensive record player stand
Picking up a brand new furnishing for your records and your turntable doesn't always have to cost you a fortune. You can order an AMHANCIBLE Record Player Stand, for example, for a little under $50. The bottom shelf is completely dedicated to record storage, and the middle shelf has a charging station in it that makes it easy to plug in all of your audio equipment. As a side note, this sort of product might also make for a good end table or night stand — if you're not using it to store records.
Make a vinyl display shelf that's practically an art piece
Want your record display case to serve as a stunning centerpiece for your living room? Try building one that holds all of your albums at a 90-degree tilt. Shara Woodshop Diaries on YouTube completed such a project, and the result is undeniably elegant and modern. A combination of screws, dowels, and wood glue hold all of the pieces together. There's also a back panel for the shelves to lend the unit more stability. You could customize this sort of furnishing by painting or staining it, or using it to store more than just records.
Get a safety-oriented vinyl record storage box
If you're concerned about the safety of your vinyl record collection, you might want to consider purchasing a dedicated storage box for them. Not just any old cardboard box; we mean a proper carrying case that's specifically designed for them. The DocSafe Vinyl Record Storage Box is a solid example. It has a sleek exterior with handles, which gives your collection some portability. Plus, it has a built-in lock, and is both fireproof and water resistant. And although it's just a box, it could still look nice on a large living room shelf.
Go for a versatile IKEA classic
IKEA's KALLAX shelf is a favorite amongst physical media collectors thanks to its simple yet sturdy design. You can stand the KALLAX up vertically or leave it lying on its side, but in either configuration, the cube-shaped shelves are the perfect size for vinyl records. You can also customize your KALLAX unit with shelf dividers, baskets, and all sorts of other IKEA add-ons. Make sure to mount the furnishing to the wall with the included L-shaped brackets, and if you're going to stuff your shelves full of records, consider replacing the wooden dowels that IKEA gives you with stainless steel ones.
Use leftover wood to assemble a basic vinyl display stand
A cabinet-top record stand might be the perfect project for novice woodworkers looking to use up scraps from their last build. You'll need just four pieces of wood –- two planks and two rails. The rails, spaced a few inches apart, will form the base of the fixture. The planks will sit firmly in a couple of groove joints on the tops of the rails, and stand up either vertically or at a slight outward-facing angle. Wood glue should be enough to hold everything together. Staining the finished work will add to its visual appeal.
Invest in a midcentury modern record cabinet
If you're serious about your record collection, purchasing a brand new furnishing specifically designed for storing your vinyl is probably a good investment in their future. Also, getting a new cabinet or media console is also an opportunity to tune up the aesthetics of your living space. If you dig the retro vibes that your records and turntable give off, try opting for something with a midcentury modern look, such as the Modway Render Vinyl Record Stand. It's a solid choice for homeowners who are interested in midcentury modern decor on a budget.
Pick up a pair of bookends
Want to convert an existing shelf, cabinet, or countertop into a record storage area? The main thing you need to worry about is keeping your vinyls upright, and a pair of bookends will let you do just that. These decor pieces come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. However, a stack of records can be deceptively heavy, so make sure you're opting for sturdy bookends made from either wood or metal. Ideally, the bases of the bookends should face inward so that the records' weight holds them in place. For a small collection, though, this shouldn't be an issue.
Clean out and reuse an old milk crate
Sometimes, the old-fashioned record storage solutions are the best. Milk crates have always been a great choice for basic vinyl storage thanks to their shape and sturdy construction. Their look builds on the vintage aesthetics associated with physical media, and they're often good for adding a pop of color to your space as well. Plus, if you pick up a few milk crates for your vinyls and they don't end up being the right size, you'll find that there are all sorts of other ways to use milk crates around the house.