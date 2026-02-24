Up Your Vinyl Record Storage Game With These 10 Brilliant Ideas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vinyl records make for incredible collector's items nowadays, but they come with one major downside — they tend to be difficult to store. The larger size of the dust jackets and album covers compared with most other forms of physical media are a big part of this problem. In addition, records need to be stored upright, in an area of the house with a stable temperature that doesn't get direct sunlight. Storing vinyl in this way prevents it from warping. But although keeping vinyl records comes with its fair share of challenges, there's no need to store your music in a cardboard box that's unattractive and inconvenient to access. In fact, there are lots of neat DIYs and products out there that will tidy up your collection and make it easy to thumb through whenever you're in the mood to play some tunes.

In some cases, vinyl record storage solutions will put your favorite albums on display, so that they become a unique part of your home's decor. This is a great way to make your music a talking point whenever you have guests over and is sure to inject a bit more personality into your space. Before you choose how you're going to store your records, though, make sure to consider the size of your collection and the likelihood that you'll continue adding to it. Don't forget to think about where you're going to put your turntable and other audio equipment either. Chances are, you'll want it all as close to your albums as possible.