Stop Overstuffing Drawers: Keep Utensils Organized With A Chic Dollar Tree Solution

While the ribbed vase that the original creator uses doesn't show up on the Dollar Tree website, there are still plenty of other decorative options. You also never know what you'll find at your local store, so take your time browsing the vase section. This Harlow Floral Vase features a slight flare at the top to allow the bulky utensil heads to spread out, and it has subtle texturing on the outside to add interest. If you have a lot of utensils, this Wide Cylindrical Vase will hold several. If nothing at Dollar Tree grabs your attention, drive over to a nearby thrift store to check out their vase section.

While the inspiration project uses the vase just as it is, there's plenty of room for embellishment. Paint the outside of the container if you want to hide the handles of your utensils — go with a solid color or paint designs on the vase to amplify your kitchen theme. Decoupage, which was popular in the 1960s, is once again trending and gives you another customization option. Use food-themed napkins, like these Penta Angel Fruit Napkins, for the decoupaging technique to cover the glass.

Once your customizations are dry, place the repurposed vase where you want to store your utensils and put the kitchen tools inside. The vase can go directly onto the counter, or arrange it inside a decorative tray with spices or oils you use frequently. Wood utensils are one of the common kitchen items you should never store near your stove, so give this vase utensil holder a little space from your range.