8 Common Kitchen Items You Should Never Store Near Your Stove

When prepping and cooking meals, it's helpful to have all the items you need handy. There's some limitations to this rule, though. Just as you know you cannot put certain items in a fridge due to cold exposure, it's also not safe for key kitchen items to be near heat either. Whether you're dealing with paper products, oils, certain utensils, or other common kitchen must-haves, storing any of these next to a stovetop is definitely not advised.

There's a number of reasons why you might erroneously store kitchen items near a stovetop, including space concerns or convenience. It can seem harmless, but whenever you run this appliance, heat from the burners as well as steam from boiling water can lead to ruined products. Even worse, some of these items may turn into fire hazards, that's why it's advised to keep flammable items 3 feet away or further from your stove, per the New Hampshire Division of Fire Safety. Instead, you might consider extra kitchen storage ideas to help limit your use of the space near your stovetop.