Repel Carpenter Bees Naturally With A Little-Known Essential Oil Trick

If you're looking for a natural method to prevent carpenter bees from hanging around your deck this spring and summer, it's worth a shot to try eucalyptus oil. To implement this natural hack, one easy option is to make your own spray repellent. Pest expert Georgios Liakopoulos told Homes and Gardens how to create a eucalyptus oil spray that carpenter bees don't like. "Make a spray bottle with essential oils, water, and dish soap. Mix it up weekly and apply it to nesting spots," he said. "Be sure to check the eaves, fascia boards, decks, and wooden furniture for signs of activity, and keep an eye out for entry holes, frass, and bee activity around nesting areas."

You'll likely need to use about 20 to 30 drops of your essential oil in your spray bottle. Creating a spray allows you to apply your homemade repellent directly onto the wood that these bees are attracted to. Try applying your essential oil repellent to wood decks and other surfaces in the spring before the carpenter bees make their nests.

Unfortunately, if you find a carpenter bee nest in your yard, it may be too late to deter them. Since the essential oils are usually applied to possible nesting locations, oils might not be effective for spots where the bees are already established. If the eucalyptus oil isn't working on its own, try painting or staining your deck to make it less attractive to the bees.