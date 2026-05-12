Consumer Reports Names The One Best Budget Lawn Mower For 2026

Buying a new lawn mower can be a nerve-wracking experience, especially if you're working with a tighter budget. Lawn mowers are expensive, important yard tools, and you'll want to ensure whichever one you pick is worth your money and lasts for several years. To help, Consumer Reports (CR) published a list of the 11 best mowers and tractors of 2026, including a section with a few more budget-friendly options. The Ryobi RY401170VNM battery-powered walk-behind mower was named the best budget lawn mower option by CR after being tested by experts. While more expensive battery-operated mowers can cost as much as $900, this Ryobi is a great choice for saving money while still ensuring your grass is properly cut. For $329, you can get this push mower and a compatible battery and charger.

This Ryobi model is a 20 inch wide mower with a swing-up handle and a lever to adjust the height of the deck. Because the handle can fold, this mower can also be stored upright for convenience. The three budget lawn mowers that CR included in its list also featured a Yardmax and a Troybilt mower. Out of these, the Ryobi was the least expensive and said to have the best handling. While this budget mower was rated well by CR, it's still important to consider the downsides to electric lawnmowers and if this specific one is right for your lawncare needs.