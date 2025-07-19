The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Buying A New Lawn Mower

When you're buying a new lawn mower, it's important that you find the right model to suit your needs. Accordingly, many folks make the big mistake of spending the absolute lowest amount possible. "You get what you pay for" is a truism that's, well, true. But it can also be a half-baked justification for all manner of luxe items. Fortunately, when it comes to mowers, it's fairly easy to see the benefit of spending a little more — and also of not spending absolutely every dime you can.

The cheapest lawn mowers typically suffer from low durability and high maintenance needs. You'll repair them more often, which means your grass gets a day or two longer than you'd prefer. They're also not always the safest, at least in terms of having the available safety features. Less expensive mowers often have smaller engines, are made from inferior materials, and lack high-end features. And, for some homeowners, this is perfectly acceptable. If you have a small lawn, mow infrequently, or have an inflexible and limited budget, cheap mowers might be the right solution for you. In fact, Consumer Reports, a major consumer advocacy publication, advises that you avoid both the cheapest and most expensive mowers, opting for higher performance without unnecessary and complicating features. In many ways, the type of your lawn should determine the type (and quality) of mower you buy.