The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Buying A New Lawn Mower
When you're buying a new lawn mower, it's important that you find the right model to suit your needs. Accordingly, many folks make the big mistake of spending the absolute lowest amount possible. "You get what you pay for" is a truism that's, well, true. But it can also be a half-baked justification for all manner of luxe items. Fortunately, when it comes to mowers, it's fairly easy to see the benefit of spending a little more — and also of not spending absolutely every dime you can.
The cheapest lawn mowers typically suffer from low durability and high maintenance needs. You'll repair them more often, which means your grass gets a day or two longer than you'd prefer. They're also not always the safest, at least in terms of having the available safety features. Less expensive mowers often have smaller engines, are made from inferior materials, and lack high-end features. And, for some homeowners, this is perfectly acceptable. If you have a small lawn, mow infrequently, or have an inflexible and limited budget, cheap mowers might be the right solution for you. In fact, Consumer Reports, a major consumer advocacy publication, advises that you avoid both the cheapest and most expensive mowers, opting for higher performance without unnecessary and complicating features. In many ways, the type of your lawn should determine the type (and quality) of mower you buy.
The arguments for — and against — more expensive mowers
So, when you opt for a more expensive mower, what do you get for that extra money? Compared with push mowers, self-propelled mowers have features that can really make the task easier, and some that really aren't that helpful. Rear- and all-wheel drive can be a godsend, but front-wheel drive is often challenging in hilly terrain or when you're bagging your clippings. Features like electric start and blade-brake clutches, which let you walk away from the mower without turning it off, are both handy, but electric start effectively erases the blade-brake clutch advantage if you're budget-conscious. Mowing height adjustment is always useful; a folding handle or upright storage, on the other hand, might not be important to you. And a deck-cleaning washout port might be great, if you actually use it.
While such features appeal to personal preference, some advantages of better mowers appeal to everyone: bigger, stronger motors and higher-quality materials. Stronger motors can handle taller and thicker grass, rougher terrain, and more frequent use. And better materials, like higher-quality steel mowing decks, perform better and last longer. The life expectancy of a lawn mower can be 10-15 years at the high end, where you might also find a 5-year warranty. Cheaper mowers, or those that haven't been maintained, might only be guaranteed for a year or two, and might only last a couple of years. Riding mowers are notably more expensive, and their premium features tend to be generally useful (electric PTO, safety switches, wider turning radius, and high-backed seats).