Eliminate Countertop Clutter With This Easy DIY Using Dollar Tree Napkin Holders

Clutter on your countertop (or anywhere in your home) can affect how you feel, potentially causing anxiety, stress, and mood changes. That's easy to believe when you think about how stressful it is when you can't find what you're looking for. Countertop clutter in the bathroom or kitchen can also slow you down when you're using those areas. If you're dealing with clutter, finding kitchen and bathroom organization ideas to keep your space spotless can help, and a DIY shelving system could be just what you need. YouTube creator That Practical Mom offers a simple (and inexpensive) solution using Dollar Tree napkin holders as the shelf supports. And they also add supportive storage on the ends where you can slide in small eyeshadow palettes and other small items.

This DIY creates mini shelves with the option to make it multiple tiers. It's fairly compact, so it can fit on a bathroom vanity or a kitchen countertop without taking up too much room. And since you're using vertical space, you can fit in more items.

To make it, you'll need two Cooking Concepts Wire Napkin Holders per shelf. The original creator uses Crafter's Square MDF Planks as the shelves, but you can also use scrap wood you already have. You'll also need brackets and glue to secure the napkin holders. This DIY proves that bathroom storage ideas for maximizing space can be creative and attractive, not just functional.