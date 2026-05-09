Eliminate Countertop Clutter With This Easy DIY Using Dollar Tree Napkin Holders
Clutter on your countertop (or anywhere in your home) can affect how you feel, potentially causing anxiety, stress, and mood changes. That's easy to believe when you think about how stressful it is when you can't find what you're looking for. Countertop clutter in the bathroom or kitchen can also slow you down when you're using those areas. If you're dealing with clutter, finding kitchen and bathroom organization ideas to keep your space spotless can help, and a DIY shelving system could be just what you need. YouTube creator That Practical Mom offers a simple (and inexpensive) solution using Dollar Tree napkin holders as the shelf supports. And they also add supportive storage on the ends where you can slide in small eyeshadow palettes and other small items.
This DIY creates mini shelves with the option to make it multiple tiers. It's fairly compact, so it can fit on a bathroom vanity or a kitchen countertop without taking up too much room. And since you're using vertical space, you can fit in more items.
To make it, you'll need two Cooking Concepts Wire Napkin Holders per shelf. The original creator uses Crafter's Square MDF Planks as the shelves, but you can also use scrap wood you already have. You'll also need brackets and glue to secure the napkin holders. This DIY proves that bathroom storage ideas for maximizing space can be creative and attractive, not just functional.
Assemble a shelf with wood planks and napkin holders
Decide how tall you want the storage system to be, so you buy enough materials. Two to three shelves high works well in most spaces. The original creator doesn't put a plank on the bottom; instead, she uses the countertop as the bottom shelf. You could add a plank as the base, and use large wooden beads or pegs on the bottom to create leg-style risers.
Then, choose how you'd like to finish the shelves. Painting or staining the wood is a simple option if you want a solid color. Or use self-adhesive shelf liner or contact paper, such as QC Marble Adhesive Covering or QC Con-Tact Knotty Pine Self-Adhesive Shelf Liners, to cover the planks. If you want to add accents to the shelves, add a row of gemstones, wooden beads, or wooden trim along the edges.
To assemble the shelf, flip it over and attach the curved part of each napkin ring to the bottom with metal brackets and a little super glue for extra security. Place a napkin holder on each end of the shelf. Assemble each shelf, then stack them together when you're done, or place them side-by-side if you prefer a single, long, low shelf. You can stack items directly on the shelves and between the slats on the napkin holders, or add little storage containers to the unit for smaller items. If you end up with extras, try one of the other genius ways to use Dollar Tree napkin holders to organize your space.