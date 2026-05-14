Not Landscaping Fabric Or Herbicides: A Better, Natural Way To Prevent Weeds

Landscaping fabric and herbicides are some of the go-to products homeowners use to fight weeds. While both have their benefits in terms of efficacy, one chief concern is the negative impact the chemicals in herbicides and plastics in landscaping fabric have on the surrounding environment. A better, more natural way to prevent weeds is to use natural ground covers like epimedium plants (Epimedium spp).

Sometimes known as barrenwort or bishop's hat, epimedium plants are some of the best alternatives to landscaping fabric and herbicides. A genus of over 60 species and cultivars, epimediums grow lower to the ground, typically not more than 8 to 12 inches in height, and spread out across the area in which they are planted. They produce a base of thick foliage with spidery or star-shaped flowers, which bloom in white, purple, orange, pink, red, or yellow, depending on the cultivar.

The reason these plants work so well against weeds is their spreading nature. They stretch across the area you want to protect, thereby reducing the light the weed seeds need in order to grow. This is the same principle as using covers like wood mulch or pine needles. With epimedium plants, however, you're getting a natural, low-maintenance option that will continue to serve as a weed barrier for years to come.