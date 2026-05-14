Not Bins, Not Racks: This Simple Spice Storage Idea Frees Up Space In Cabinets

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Life without a little spice is boring and bland, but storing all those bottles of seasoning can be challenging. Herbs and spices take up a lot of valuable cabinet space, especially in a small kitchen. The shorter bottles also make it difficult to use all of the vertical space between shelves. Finding clever ways to store and organize your spice collection can keep the flavorful ingredients tidy without taking up too much space. TikTok creator ryleemapes_ moved spices out of the cabinet and onto a floating shelf above the kitchen countertop to create more space.

You can replicate this storage option with any type of floating shelf. It keeps the spices off the counter, so you're not losing workspace and can store other items underneath. Your spices are also readily available when you're cooking. To incorporate open shelving without sacrificing a clutter-free look, choose a matching set of spice jars instead of using the containers the seasonings come in.

Just keep in mind that the ideal spice storage situation is cool, dark, and dry, which is why many people put them in cupboards or pantries. If you try the floating spice shelf idea, avoid areas where direct sunlight hits, and keep the shelf away from the stove and oven. Heat and light are particularly detrimental to spices and can affect the flavor and aroma.