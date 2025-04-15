Turn Underutilized Kitchen Space Into Practical Storage With A Simple DIY Project

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Why is kitchen space in such demand? It seems we are always looking for a place to put kitchen gadgets and gear — as long as it's not the counter. Adding more cabinets is a big task, as is installing and anchoring a kitchen island (assuming there is even room for one). Neither of those seem practical for a DIYer solution. But what if you could turn underutilized wall space into handy storage?

Enter: Floating shelves that are attached to your existing cabinets. This very doable DIY will turn underutilized wall space into a practical storage area, organized much like open kitchen shelving, but without at all changing the structure of your cabinets.

Of course, floating shelves do not actually float. They are shelves that have no visible exterior support. There is some great hardware for hanging floating shelves and you can even make your own DIY cleats to help you make it happen. And installing a floating shelf is surprisingly easy. Two prime areas to consider for floating shelving is at the end of a run of upper cabinets; the other space would be between two upper cabinets, perhaps over a sink. Let's go over the fast and easy approaches to get this done.