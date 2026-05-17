Turn Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into Adorable Garden Decor You'll Love
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Dollar store pool noodles are a beloved commodity among DIYers — there are scores of game-changing pool noodle hacks for homes and yards – because they're lightweight and easy to modify with simple, everyday tools. One brilliant project turns Dollar Tree pool noodles into giant decorative foam flowers for outdoor spaces, and it's practical for gardens.
The noodles are easy to secure to fences, walls, and posts. Even if something does go wrong, there's low risk of them blowing over and completely crushing your beloved garden plants like heavier decor ideas would. The noodles are also waterproof since they're meant to be in water in the first place, so there's no need to worry about sprinklers or rain breaking them down after one storm. The noodles and other supplies are also incredibly budget-friendly — specifically Dollar Tree's Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodles that are only $1.50 each. You can even use the scraps for smart pool noodle yard tool DIYs.
How to transform Dollar Tree pool noodles into flower garden decor
It takes 11 pool noodles, a plastic plate, a vinyl tablecloth, and a pack of zip ties to create your flower. Choose one green pool noodle for the stem, and two other colors for the flower petals (you need five of each). The plastic plate isn't visible in the finished project, but choose a tablecloth that complements the chosen petal colors. For a spring and summer aesthetic, for example, stick to vibrant colors, such as shades of pink, red, yellow, and orange. You also need super glue, a hot glue gun, and a knife.
Pair up the opposite noodle colors, fold them in half to make a petal shape, and zip-tie the ends. Cut off the excess with a kitchen knife, arrange the petals in a circle around the plastic plate, and super glue them in place with E6000 Plus Multi-Purpose Clear Glue. Rumple the tablecloth in the center of the plate and hot glue it as well. Hang the pool noodle set from a fence or house siding using twine, string, or wire. You can also make it stand in a garden by inserting dowel rods or landscaping stakes into the ground and sliding the green pool noodle over it.
If you take the ground-staking route, you also have to connect the top of the flower to the stem. Add a strip of cardboard to the spot that connects the two noodles. This creates extra support that keeps the two pieces connected and standing upright. However, the cardboard isn't as reliable as the rest of the design, and isn't impervious to water like pool noodle foam.
How to customize pool noodle flowers to be more adorable
The original concept makes a cute addition to gardens, but don't be afraid to take this idea and run with it. The aforementioned directions are for a daisy-shaped flower, but you can emulate other species by cutting and shaping the pool noodles differently. For example, cut the foam into smaller pieces to make smaller petals with a more daffodil-esque appearance. Another option is to slice pool noodles into evenly sized pieces and splay them out in straight lines all around the middle to look more like a mum variety.
Also, feel free to dress up the flowers with embellishments aside from a plastic plate and tablecloths. Try using frisbees, woven baskets, or crumpled tulle (and other wrinkled fabrics) to make the flower center. Don't worry if you end up with leftover material — you can reuse old fabric to DIY other garden decor that's stylish and functional. It's also possible to make pool noodles more exciting with a little spray paint. For example, you can give your petals gradient coloring with a coat or two of Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch Ultra Cover Spray Paint.