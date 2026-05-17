Turn Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into Adorable Garden Decor You'll Love

It takes 11 pool noodles, a plastic plate, a vinyl tablecloth, and a pack of zip ties to create your flower. Choose one green pool noodle for the stem, and two other colors for the flower petals (you need five of each). The plastic plate isn't visible in the finished project, but choose a tablecloth that complements the chosen petal colors. For a spring and summer aesthetic, for example, stick to vibrant colors, such as shades of pink, red, yellow, and orange. You also need super glue, a hot glue gun, and a knife.

Pair up the opposite noodle colors, fold them in half to make a petal shape, and zip-tie the ends. Cut off the excess with a kitchen knife, arrange the petals in a circle around the plastic plate, and super glue them in place with E6000 Plus Multi-Purpose Clear Glue. Rumple the tablecloth in the center of the plate and hot glue it as well. Hang the pool noodle set from a fence or house siding using twine, string, or wire. You can also make it stand in a garden by inserting dowel rods or landscaping stakes into the ground and sliding the green pool noodle over it.

If you take the ground-staking route, you also have to connect the top of the flower to the stem. Add a strip of cardboard to the spot that connects the two noodles. This creates extra support that keeps the two pieces connected and standing upright. However, the cardboard isn't as reliable as the rest of the design, and isn't impervious to water like pool noodle foam.