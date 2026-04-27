Reuse Old Fabric To DIY Garden Decor That's Stylish And Functional

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Many of us have old pieces of fabric lying around just waiting to be repurposed. Your mind might conjure up ideas of making pillows, tablecloths, or perhaps a DIY fabric accent wall — but turning it into garden decor? That's certainly not something most people consider when it comes to reusing material. However, it's possible to craft gorgeous stepping stones by attaching fabric to pavers. The best part is you can choose a pattern that adds style to your yard. Imagine how fun stepping stones covered in stripes would be, or ones dressed up in a paisley print. Let's just say, it can turn out to be a very unique walkway.

As we know, concrete pavers are no strangers to being stepped on. They're often pieced together to create flooring for outside a home, such as on a patio. But you can also buy pavers individually to make your own garden path. Lowe's sells a Square Gray Concrete Patio Stone for under $2. If you prefer less of a basic shape, the Oldcastle Hexagon Concrete Patio Stone is around $5. The problem is, unless you paint concrete pavers, they can sometimes look a little boring. But an alternative idea is to use fabric, as shown in a project shared on the Better Homes and Gardens YouTube channel.

Get as many pavers as you'd like to transform into stepping stones. Be sure to measure them, as you'll want enough material to cover their tops. In addition, there's a list of supplies you'll need, including chalk, scissors, a paint brush, and spar urethane, like this can of Minwax Helmsman Water Based Spar Urethane that's sold on Amazon. It'll be what seals the fabric onto the paver, preventing feet or weather from ruining it.