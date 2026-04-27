Reuse Old Fabric To DIY Garden Decor That's Stylish And Functional
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Many of us have old pieces of fabric lying around just waiting to be repurposed. Your mind might conjure up ideas of making pillows, tablecloths, or perhaps a DIY fabric accent wall — but turning it into garden decor? That's certainly not something most people consider when it comes to reusing material. However, it's possible to craft gorgeous stepping stones by attaching fabric to pavers. The best part is you can choose a pattern that adds style to your yard. Imagine how fun stepping stones covered in stripes would be, or ones dressed up in a paisley print. Let's just say, it can turn out to be a very unique walkway.
As we know, concrete pavers are no strangers to being stepped on. They're often pieced together to create flooring for outside a home, such as on a patio. But you can also buy pavers individually to make your own garden path. Lowe's sells a Square Gray Concrete Patio Stone for under $2. If you prefer less of a basic shape, the Oldcastle Hexagon Concrete Patio Stone is around $5. The problem is, unless you paint concrete pavers, they can sometimes look a little boring. But an alternative idea is to use fabric, as shown in a project shared on the Better Homes and Gardens YouTube channel.
Get as many pavers as you'd like to transform into stepping stones. Be sure to measure them, as you'll want enough material to cover their tops. In addition, there's a list of supplies you'll need, including chalk, scissors, a paint brush, and spar urethane, like this can of Minwax Helmsman Water Based Spar Urethane that's sold on Amazon. It'll be what seals the fabric onto the paver, preventing feet or weather from ruining it.
Here's how to create one-of-a-kind stepping stones using fabric
Set your fabric upside down on a surface and place your concrete paver on top. Trace its outline with the chalk. Another idea, as demonstrated in the DIY, would be to use a similar-shaped object that's slightly smaller than the paver as your template. That way, some of the concrete still peeks out from the edges after it's attached. Cut your shape out with scissors. Repeat this until you have a piece of fabric for each paver.
The next steps are just as simple. Paint the entire surface of one of the pavers with a layer of the spar urethane. Then, lay the fabric directly in the middle of it. Use your fingertips to smooth it down. Once you're happy with its position, cover the paver with an additional coat of the spar urethane, going over the fabric. Now, set it aside to dry. Move on to the other stepping stones. After they're covered with fabric, allow them to sit for at least 24 hours.
You'll now be able to nestle your stepping stones into your yard, creating a lovely garden walkway. Use the same material for a uniform look, or select various patterns to make it eclectic. Line your stones with solar lighting so that the fabric is visible even at night. While the spar urethane should offer some protection, if the elements start taking a toll on their appearance, you can always peel the material off and start fresh. To take this DIY to the next level, grab supplies like concrete, a plastic mold, and a trowel to make garden stepping stones yourself. Once hardened, you can cover them with your favorite fabric.