Turn An Old Tomato Cage And Pool Noodle Into Adorable Porch Decor You'll Love

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Decorating a front porch is a lovely way to let visitors know they're welcome. Although many homeowners use wreaths or signs, if you're looking to really stir up smiles, start thinking tomato cages and pool noodles. That's because they can be transformed into charming, oversized gnomes to welcome anyone who walks through the door (including you). In the following project, a tomato cage gets a makeover with a sweater and craft items, leading to a gnome-like appearance. As for the pool noodle? It becomes the gnome's movable arms. The end result is the cutest character that can keep a watchful eye over your porch.

Let's begin by gathering the supplies. If you've switched over to using DIY tomato cages, hopefully you held onto your old ones. Or, grab one from a local store with a gardening department, such as Home Depot, which carries Vigoro Evergreen Grow Cages. While you're out and about, keep in mind that Dollar Tree sells Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodles for just $1.50 each. The supply list also includes items like foam sheets, an old sweater, fabric, loop yarn, two pairs of mittens, polyfill stuffing, wire, and hot glue.

Gnomes are classic garden features known for producing good luck. But who says they shouldn't be able to enjoy some different scenery? When you make one for your porch, choose a turtleneck sweater and fabric that will blend with your other decor all year long. However, if you'd like for it to be a seasonal character, consider making multiple, which you can switch out every time a new season arrives. You'll need one cage and one noodle per gnome.