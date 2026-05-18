Turn An Old Tomato Cage And Pool Noodle Into Adorable Porch Decor You'll Love
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Decorating a front porch is a lovely way to let visitors know they're welcome. Although many homeowners use wreaths or signs, if you're looking to really stir up smiles, start thinking tomato cages and pool noodles. That's because they can be transformed into charming, oversized gnomes to welcome anyone who walks through the door (including you). In the following project, a tomato cage gets a makeover with a sweater and craft items, leading to a gnome-like appearance. As for the pool noodle? It becomes the gnome's movable arms. The end result is the cutest character that can keep a watchful eye over your porch.
Let's begin by gathering the supplies. If you've switched over to using DIY tomato cages, hopefully you held onto your old ones. Or, grab one from a local store with a gardening department, such as Home Depot, which carries Vigoro Evergreen Grow Cages. While you're out and about, keep in mind that Dollar Tree sells Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodles for just $1.50 each. The supply list also includes items like foam sheets, an old sweater, fabric, loop yarn, two pairs of mittens, polyfill stuffing, wire, and hot glue.
Gnomes are classic garden features known for producing good luck. But who says they shouldn't be able to enjoy some different scenery? When you make one for your porch, choose a turtleneck sweater and fabric that will blend with your other decor all year long. However, if you'd like for it to be a seasonal character, consider making multiple, which you can switch out every time a new season arrives. You'll need one cage and one noodle per gnome.
Here's how to craft a whimsical gnome for your porch
The talented DIYer behind Ruffles And Rain Boots shared this project online. Not only is it fun, but it also helps turn old clothing into upcycled decor, too! Start by wrapping and gluing foam sheets around your tomato cage to create a smooth surface. Next, put the sweater over it, starting from the smaller end of the cage. Wrap the wire around the neck to hold the prongs together. To make the gnome's arms, slice the pool noodle into four pieces and group them into two. Slide the pieces into the sweater sleeves and stick the wire vertically through the noodles — making the arms posable. Place stuffing-filled mittens onto the ends as a final touch.
Your gnome now needs a round nose. Create one out of a circular piece of fabric by placing stuffing in the middle, then grasping the ends to form a ball and stitching it closed. Set it aside for a moment. Cut out a large piece of material that's in the shape of a U. It will be used to make your gnome's beard, so it should be approximately the width of the sweater's chest. Using glue, attach long strands of loop yarn until it looks like a full, bushy beard. Glue the nose to the top center of it. You can now attach the beard piece to the gnome's body, with the top sitting below the sweater's neck.
Finish bringing your gnome to life with some additional steps
Make a giant, pointy hat for your new friend by gluing two large fabric triangles together at their sides. It should be able to slide over the top of the piece and rest on the beard and nose. Add some stuffing to the hat and secure it with glue. You could also get more detailed with the hat's creation, like the DIYer, if you like! What gnome would be complete without a pair of feet? Fill the second set of mittens with stuffing (pushing the thumbs into the material), then glue them to the bottom of the cage. They should adorably peek out from underneath the outfit.
Place the gnome near your front door, and he'll surely brighten everyone's day. You could even craft the prettiest DIY garden arch for your porch to help him feel right at home. Or, make a companion so that he never gets lonely. You'll be able to pose his arms slightly, which means you could wrap them around a flower pot, watering can, or nestle a welcome sign between them. Switch up his position every once in a while to give little ones the impression that he's magic!
The gnome's hat and outfit can be customized to go along with the time of year. Create a character using a flannel hat and a wool sweater to display when it's chilly. During the warmer months, use a gnome that's dressed in bright, summery colors. His hat could even be made from fabric with a funky, beachy pattern. Don't forget to decorate him with other festive embellishments that match the season, whether it's jingle bells or Easter eggs. Surely, he won't mind.