Turn Thrifted Dishes Into A Unique Birdbath Birds Will Flock To
Second hand stores are commonly full of plates, mugs, bowls and various other dishes. Rather than filling your kitchen cabinets with pre-owned dishes, you can reuse these ordinary thrift store finds to DIY a cute birdbath on a budget. Whether you find cute glass or ceramic pieces at your local thrift store, you can stack plates, bowls, and mugs on top of each other to form an adorable tower base and bowl for your DIY birdbath. All you'll need for this super-easy project is a bit of strong adhesive that's suitable for outdoor use and some thrifted dishes, keeping this upcycle extremely affordable. No matter the style of your garden, you should be able to find cute dishes that'll decorate your space while attracting nearby feathered friends for a drink.
The tableware you choose for your birdbath will determine the style and functionality. For the stand or tower of the bath, try to pick out several plates, mugs, or bowls that complement each other in color, shape, and style. Other items, like spouted dishes, vases, or candlestick holders, can be incorporated to make your birdbath look unique. For the basin at the top of your bath, choose a bowl that's wide but shallow. Your bowl should be able to hold about an inch to 2 ½ inches of water, ensuring the birds can perch. By checking that your bowl is the right size to allow your feathered friends to wash up comfortably, you'll attract birds with an easy DIY birdbath they'll love.
Making a gorgeous birdbath from old thrifted dishware
Depending on the size of your kitchenware and how many pieces you use, you can customize the height of your birdbath. Before you start gluing the plates, bowls, and mugs together, consider which items look best next to each other. One option is to create a sort of pattern for your stacked dishes tower, alternating plates between mugs, bowls, and other more rounded pieces. To ensure that your birdbath doesn't fall apart, you'll need a glue that'll hold up against rain. E6000 is a good option, though alternatives like clear waterproof silicone caulk for windows and doors will work well, too.
When assembling your birdbath, it's best to do it in sections. This allows the glue to dry before you make a taller structure. If you're concerned the pieces will come apart, try lightly sanding the parts where the dishes connect before gluing. This could help the adhesive to hold onto the material better. Make sure the bowl or plate used for the bottom of the birdbath is wide enough to support the structure and keep your bath from falling over. An upside down dinner plate works great as the starting piece. After gluing together two or three dishes, set a heavy object on top to hold them together as the glue dries. Finally, you can glue your small stacks together, finishing with the shallow bowl on top to create a birdbath birds will love from an unexpected kitchen item.