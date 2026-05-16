Turn Thrifted Dishes Into A Unique Birdbath Birds Will Flock To

Second hand stores are commonly full of plates, mugs, bowls and various other dishes. Rather than filling your kitchen cabinets with pre-owned dishes, you can reuse these ordinary thrift store finds to DIY a cute birdbath on a budget. Whether you find cute glass or ceramic pieces at your local thrift store, you can stack plates, bowls, and mugs on top of each other to form an adorable tower base and bowl for your DIY birdbath. All you'll need for this super-easy project is a bit of strong adhesive that's suitable for outdoor use and some thrifted dishes, keeping this upcycle extremely affordable. No matter the style of your garden, you should be able to find cute dishes that'll decorate your space while attracting nearby feathered friends for a drink.

The tableware you choose for your birdbath will determine the style and functionality. For the stand or tower of the bath, try to pick out several plates, mugs, or bowls that complement each other in color, shape, and style. Other items, like spouted dishes, vases, or candlestick holders, can be incorporated to make your birdbath look unique. For the basin at the top of your bath, choose a bowl that's wide but shallow. Your bowl should be able to hold about an inch to 2 ½ inches of water, ensuring the birds can perch. By checking that your bowl is the right size to allow your feathered friends to wash up comfortably, you'll attract birds with an easy DIY birdbath they'll love.