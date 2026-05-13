Not Bissell, Not Dyson: Consumer Reports Names The Top Stick Vacuum For 2026
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A good vacuum can genuinely make home life better, helping you zoom through floor cleaning tasks, pet hair removal, and tackling other everyday messes. Choosing a vacuum is a major task within itself: you have to sort through hundreds of products to find the right one that's powerful, reliable, and within budget. Who has the time? Luckily, product testers like those at Consumer Reports have done that task already, crowning the top vacuums of 2026 based on their lab testing. If you're looking for the top stick vacuum, Consumer Reports' pick of the year is the Shark PowerDetect HZ4002.
Note that this vacuum is corded, which may be a dealbreaker for some stick vacuum shoppers. It will offer some solid benefits over buying a cordless stick vacuum, though, like endless power and more consistent suction. This Shark model earned the best rating out of all the stick vacuums (corded and cordless) that Consumer Reports tested. They gave this vacuum a high score overall, noting great performance on carpet, awarding it a 4 out of 5 rating for this task. Even better was its excellent performance on bare floors, earning it a 5 out of 5 rating on hard flooring. They also found it a great model for picking up pet hair.
The Shark PowerDetect HZ4002 is the top stick vacuum of 2026, according to Consumer Reports
This vacuum has some excellent features that make it an appealing choice for most homes. It's a HEPA vacuum, with a well-sealed body that traps almost 100% of dust, pet dander, and other fine particles. It has two brushrolls to snag crumbs, fur, and more, plus an auto-detect feature that adjusts the brush roll speed according to floor conditions. It's fairly lightweight, weighing just under 9½ pounds. Though you'll be tethered to a power source while you use it, this model has an ample 30-foot cord, so you can clean a decent amount of floor space before switching outlets.
This vacuum comes with an upholstery tool, crevice tool, and Pet Power Brush, which can help you get into some of the trickiest spots to hit when vacuuming. The handheld mode is helpful for smaller jobs, like cleaning baseboards or tidying up a car. Barring really messy tasks, you shouldn't have to empty the 0.9-quart dustbin too often. This model can stand on its own, a convenient detail that some competing stick vacuums lack. It makes it easy to leave in place while you move clutter or furniture. This feature makes it more handy to use, but for those days you don't want to move at all to vacuum, consider adding one of the best robot vacuums on Amazon to your cleaning arsenal.