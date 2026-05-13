Not Bissell, Not Dyson: Consumer Reports Names The Top Stick Vacuum For 2026

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A good vacuum can genuinely make home life better, helping you zoom through floor cleaning tasks, pet hair removal, and tackling other everyday messes. Choosing a vacuum is a major task within itself: you have to sort through hundreds of products to find the right one that's powerful, reliable, and within budget. Who has the time? Luckily, product testers like those at Consumer Reports have done that task already, crowning the top vacuums of 2026 based on their lab testing. If you're looking for the top stick vacuum, Consumer Reports' pick of the year is the Shark PowerDetect HZ4002.

Note that this vacuum is corded, which may be a dealbreaker for some stick vacuum shoppers. It will offer some solid benefits over buying a cordless stick vacuum, though, like endless power and more consistent suction. This Shark model earned the best rating out of all the stick vacuums (corded and cordless) that Consumer Reports tested. They gave this vacuum a high score overall, noting great performance on carpet, awarding it a 4 out of 5 rating for this task. Even better was its excellent performance on bare floors, earning it a 5 out of 5 rating on hard flooring. They also found it a great model for picking up pet hair.