Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Buying A Cordless Stick Vacuum

Looking for your next vacuum cleaner can be a tricky task. When searching, your two main options will be a traditional corded vacuum or a cordless stick vacuum. If you choose a cordless stick vacuum, you'll see several benefits, but the common downsides they have in comparison with corded types might not make them ideal for your cleaning needs. The primary issues you will run into with a cordless stick vacuum are tied to the cost, power, and capacity needs you might have in your home.

If you choose to buy a cordless stick vacuum, you could be paying between $150 and $450, and the best cordless vacuums on the market can sell for even more. On the other hand, you can find a quality corded vacuum for less than $150. Once you get past the price, there are several other areas where corded vacuums excel. Since cordless vacuums are battery operated, you will have less time to clean, as most models only offer 20 to 40 minutes of battery life – and this might not be enough if you have a larger home. If you do run out of battery, they can also have long recharge times. Additionally, as the battery drains, the suction power of cordless vacuums can decrease, making them clean less effectively. These battery issues, combined with the fact that they often have much smaller dustbins, means you can only vacuum so much with cordless stick vacuums.