Turn A Travel Cup Into A Refreshing Bath For Hummingbirds

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Hummingbirds are a gorgeous sight to behold. If you want to see more of them in your garden, adding a water feature they love is a surefire way to attract hummingbirds to your yard without a feeder. Surprisingly, a travel cup with a straw has the potential to be transformed into an adorable fountain birdbath for hummingbirds. A YouTube video shared by Robbie and Gary Gardening Easy shows a magnificent DIY that uses a solar fountain kit and a travel cup to craft a bubbling birdbath. In the video, hummingbirds and some other feathered friends flock to the bath for a quick rinse, showing the success of this upcycled travel cup idea.

You may have noticed that these birds don't hang around your typical still birdbath. Hummingbirds are smaller than many other feathered friends, and prefer shallow baths with moving water. The lid of the cup will collect a little water as it flows down your fountain and makes a wonderful, shallow pool for hummingbirds to enjoy.

While baths with flowing water are sometimes rather expensive, this is a wonderful budget-friendly alternative. You might repurpose a tumbler and straw taking up space in your cabinet to create a bath birds will love out of an unexpected kitchen item. Alternatively, thrift a tumbler or pick one up from Dollar Tree to keep this DIY cost-effective. Plus, on Amazon, the AISITIN DIY Solar Water Pump Kit is about $10 and is designed for building your own fountain birdbath.