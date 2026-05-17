Plant This Herb Next To Basil To Fill Your Garden With Birds And Butterflies

Butterflies and birds are crucial to the environment and by attracting more of them, you'll make your garden look more lively and colorful. If you've been wanting to make your garden a pollinator paradise, adding another herb beside your basil is a great way to support birds and butterflies. Parsley is a common herb that grows well when planted with basil, and both of these herbs are beneficial to pollinator gardens for different reasons. Parsley is extremely attractive to black swallowtail butterflies specifically, because it acts as a host plant for their larvae. Black swallowtail caterpillars will munch on the parsley leaves, allowing your garden to feed future butterflies. Without a host plant, caterpillars die off. Other pollinators are also attracted to the flowers parsley produces.

On the other hand, basil grows gorgeous groups of flowers that are attractive to pollinators like bees. These flowers could catch the eye of hummingbirds as well. Once the basil plant goes to seed, goldfinches and other birds will stop by your yard for this delicious snack. By planting your basil and parsley beside each other, you'll add a little garden diversity to attract beautiful birds and butterflies to your outdoor space. These companion plants will also make your pollinator garden look attractive, as basil and parsley are often grown together for ornamental displays. Not only will basil and parsley produce delicious herbs to spice up your kitchen, but they'll also ensure that butterflies, birds, and other pollinators have something to eat.