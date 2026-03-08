Plant This Gorgeous Flower By Your Rosemary To Attract Beautiful Birds & Butterflies

Marigolds (Tagetes spp.) are bright, vibrant flowers with stunning hues of orange, yellow, red, and white, and they can be extremely beneficial in your garden. Butterflies and a variety of other pollinators and beneficial insects, including parasitic wasps, ladybugs, and bees, love to stop by marigold flowers for a little nectar. Besides insects, marigolds can attract other pleasant visitors to your yard and garden. The seeds of marigolds are also a favorite snack of birds, helping to bring more feathered friends to your yard in addition to gorgeous butterflies. Since rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) and marigold flowers both like full sun and similar soil conditions, rosemary is a good companion plant for marigolds. By planting these two fragrant plants together in your garden, you'll have a beautiful display of flowers and herbs that'll ensure birds and butterflies pay your yard a visit.

Beyond attracting wanted visitors, marigolds and rosemary both have strong scents that can help keep unwanted pests out of your garden. While rosemary's scent repels annoying garden insects like white flies, the pollinators and birds marigolds bring will help to control insect populations as well. Marigolds are also known to be a good defense against root nematodes because of the thiophene or alpha-terthienyl in these flowers' roots. The smell of marigolds can also sometimes deter certain pests, such as deer and rabbit, which helps to prevent them from eating the rest of your garden. Though generally a repellent, marigolds will sometimes become infested with thrips.