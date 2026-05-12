Turn An Old Peg Rack Into A Cool Floating Shelf With Vintage Charm

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The forgotten accordion peg rack gathering dust in the garage or corner of a thrift store might have more potential than you think. A common find in second-hand shops, flea markets, and sometimes sold new for an affordable price, you've probably seen this type of old-school rack before. They're useful, no doubt, suitable for everything from creating a mug display on a kitchen wall to replacing your laundry chair for a more organized solution. But maybe you've been at a loss on how to use them in a more creative or stylish way. This DIY idea from @whimsybarn shows you how to turn an old accordion peg rack into a vintage-style floating shelf unit.

This project is a great way to use up scrap wood or wood pallets to make extra home storage on a budget. Other than the peg rack, you'll need a plank of wood for each shelf you want to add. Essentially, each row of pegs functions as brackets for each shelf. So, you can add up to as many shelves as you have rows of pegs. The accordion rack can be placed horizontally or vertically, depending on the spot where you want to hang it.