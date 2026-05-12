Turn An Old Peg Rack Into A Cool Floating Shelf With Vintage Charm
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The forgotten accordion peg rack gathering dust in the garage or corner of a thrift store might have more potential than you think. A common find in second-hand shops, flea markets, and sometimes sold new for an affordable price, you've probably seen this type of old-school rack before. They're useful, no doubt, suitable for everything from creating a mug display on a kitchen wall to replacing your laundry chair for a more organized solution. But maybe you've been at a loss on how to use them in a more creative or stylish way. This DIY idea from @whimsybarn shows you how to turn an old accordion peg rack into a vintage-style floating shelf unit.
This project is a great way to use up scrap wood or wood pallets to make extra home storage on a budget. Other than the peg rack, you'll need a plank of wood for each shelf you want to add. Essentially, each row of pegs functions as brackets for each shelf. So, you can add up to as many shelves as you have rows of pegs. The accordion rack can be placed horizontally or vertically, depending on the spot where you want to hang it.
Creating and styling your DIY accordian rack shelves
There's wiggle room for customization here when it comes to the shelves. It's important that they are well-supported by the pegs. So ideally, use a rack with relatively flat ones rather than those with large knobby ends. Also, use planks that won't jut out too much past the front of the pegs, unless you plan on adding extra support to keep them in place. In this DIY, they attach the board to the pegs using pin nails, which provide invisible, but not the strongest support. If you'd like a more robust option, use brackets like the Agutea U-Clamps to attach the shelves to the pegs from the bottom. You'll just want to make sure that the sizing provides a secure grip and that you use more robust screws or nails.
One of the main draws of this DIY is its decorating potential. With a plain old accordion rack, all you can do is hang items. Adding the shelves creates more visual interest, offering a surface to place decor and knick-knacks for a more layered look. Accordion peg racks tend to have an antique feel, so this DIY is ideal for vintage aesthetics. Decorate the shelves with thrifted trinkets, traditional photo frames, and retro vases or vessels you can repurpose for storage. You can also hang decor from the hooks. But if you want it to be more practical, consider hanging old baskets that can double as space-saving storage.