Ditch The Dreaded Laundry Chair For This Easy & Affordable Solution

You know the scenario: You spend ages picking out the most beautiful, comfy lounge chair for the corner of your bedroom, only to have it constantly draped in articles of clothing, completely hidden and unusable.

Yes, the dreaded laundry chair. We've all been there, even if the chair was more of a stool, bench ... or, let's be honest, floor. Somehow there inevitably becomes a spot where clothes worn only once or for a couple hours tend to gather — a designated parking space for items somewhere in the perilous middleground between clean and ready for the wash. By simply tossing them onto your chair, these items are constantly visible, easy to access, and physically separated from the other absolutely clean or dirty clothes in your closet, so the practice is understandable. However, the result is a cluttered, unattractive mess of wrinkled clothes and a non-functional lounge chair.

So how do you successfully break out of this laundry chair cycle? The key is to replace the chair habit with an easy organization system that serves the same purpose. To be successful, it has to be effortless to toss clothes on (no hangers or fuss), easy to see, and independent of other clothing. The great news is that the solution is not only super simple but affordable to boot: a basic peg rail. By creating a row of peg hooks along a wall of your closet, you can hang and organize your in-between clothing up off the floor, while also freeing up your bedroom chair to be used once again.

