This Simple Solution Might Be The Secret To Finally Keeping Weeds Out Of Gravel
There is a lot to love about gravel. Not only is it the most affordable driveway or walkway paving material, it's also incredibly easy to install. Plus, if you maintain it well, there is no reason why a gravel driveway couldn't last 15 years or more. However, there is one maintenance task that pretty much everyone who uses gravel absolutely loathes: weeding. Because it is a relatively loose surface, gravel is susceptible to weeds that can turn a clean looking driveway into a mess. Thankfully, there is a simple solution out there that might just be the secret to keeping weeds out of gravel for good.
Pre-emergent weed killer is one of the best ways to keep pesky weeds from growing in your gravel habitats. They target the weed seeds themselves, using a chemical mixture to prevent them from germinating. If a seed cannot germinate, it cannot grow. These herbicides keep the weeds from growing out of your gravel, offering a long term solution to an aggravating problem.
A pre-emergent herbicide is preferable to other types of herbicides because it can target the specific types of weeds you're dealing with. A non-selective herbicide, like glyphosate, is indiscriminate when it comes to killing vegetation, meaning it could cause unintended harm to surrounding plants. By targeting specific weeds and blocking their growth in specific locations, you benefit both your gravel paths and the surrounding environment.
Timing is everything when applying pre-emergent herbicide to gravel
Successfully applying pre-emergent herbicide to your gravel has everything to do with timing. It is critical to apply this kind of herbicide before the weeds start growing, otherwise it won't work effectively. With gravel, though, things can be tricky. Gravel surfaces heat and cool quickly with the rising and setting of the sun, heating and cooling the soil beneath in turn, making plant growth cycles unpredictable.
Since you cannot rely on any calendar or the soil beneath the gravel, the best thing to do would be to test your soil temperature on the more temperate outlying turf. Once temps reach about 55 degrees Fahrenheit in the early spring, apply your first round of herbicide to kill warm season weeds like crabgrass, oxtails, and black medic. A second application should be made in late summer when soil temps are closer to 70 degrees. This will kill cooler season weeds like chickweed or prickly lettuce.
In terms of what types of herbicide to look for, there are many options to choose from. Tenacity by Syngenta is a powerful pre- and post-emergent herbicide that can kill crabgrass and, supposedly, up to 46 other species. It comes in a concentrated liquid formula, so you will need to dilute it according to product instructions before applying it. Others come in granular form and can be spread over the gravel using a broadcast spreader. With luck, you should have a weed free gravel space this year.