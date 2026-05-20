This Simple Solution Might Be The Secret To Finally Keeping Weeds Out Of Gravel

There is a lot to love about gravel. Not only is it the most affordable driveway or walkway paving material, it's also incredibly easy to install. Plus, if you maintain it well, there is no reason why a gravel driveway couldn't last 15 years or more. However, there is one maintenance task that pretty much everyone who uses gravel absolutely loathes: weeding. Because it is a relatively loose surface, gravel is susceptible to weeds that can turn a clean looking driveway into a mess. Thankfully, there is a simple solution out there that might just be the secret to keeping weeds out of gravel for good.

Pre-emergent weed killer is one of the best ways to keep pesky weeds from growing in your gravel habitats. They target the weed seeds themselves, using a chemical mixture to prevent them from germinating. If a seed cannot germinate, it cannot grow. These herbicides keep the weeds from growing out of your gravel, offering a long term solution to an aggravating problem.

A pre-emergent herbicide is preferable to other types of herbicides because it can target the specific types of weeds you're dealing with. A non-selective herbicide, like glyphosate, is indiscriminate when it comes to killing vegetation, meaning it could cause unintended harm to surrounding plants. By targeting specific weeds and blocking their growth in specific locations, you benefit both your gravel paths and the surrounding environment.