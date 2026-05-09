Not Miracle-Gro, Not Coffee Grounds: This Natural Fertilizer Makes Peonies Thrive

Peonies (Paeonia sp.) are some of the most beautiful flowers to grow in your springtime garden. Like any flower, peonies have certain fertilization requirements that help them thrive. While some gardeners might opt for a chemical-based fertilizer like Miracle-Gro, others prefer using more nitrogen-rich natural fertilizers like coffee grounds. However, if you really want your peonies to thrive, it's not Miracle-Gro or coffee grounds that are going to help the most: It's bone meal.

Bone meal is a time-honored natural fertilizer made by pulverizing animal bones, which contain essential nutrients like phosphorus, nitrogen, and calcium. For peonies in particular, bone meal encourages root development and bulb growth, which gives the plant strength to produce bigger blooms. One of the reasons a peony might not bloom is if the soil is deficient in phosphorus and other nutrients.

Bone meal is exceptionally easy to find at most garden centers or online. Brands like Espoma and Burpee offer bags of granular bone meal that can be applied to flower beds and vegetable patches. You can also make your own bone meal fertilizer by saving the leftover bones when cooking, and then boiling them, drying them, and pulverizing them into a powder. It's a really cost-effective and eco-friendly way to help your peonies thrive this spring.