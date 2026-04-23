Goodbye, Floppy Peonies: This Tomato Cage Trick Fixes Them Fast

If you're trying to grow full sun perennials for a gorgeous year-round garden, peonies (Paeonia spp.) are likely at the top of your list. With their deep green leaves and large, fluffy flowers, peonies make a lovely addition to most gardens. However, even if you know how to grow peonies, you may see some floppy stems and down-turned flowers. It happens naturally due to how heavy their flowers are, but it isn't particularly pretty. Luckily, you can keep your peonies upright by repurposing a tomato cage and placing it around them.

Tomato cages are designed to stop tomato plants from falling over, and they'll work just as well for your peonies. The stems and flowers can rest against the frame of the tomato cage, allowing them to stay upright without a ton of extra effort or expense. While there are peony-specific cages and stakes, tomato cages are readily available, affordable, and easy to modify. If you've grown tomatoes in the past, you may even already have a few cages ready to go.

Tomato cages can vary, but there are a few specific things to look for. If you're using one you already have, check for damage and heavy rust. You don't want to use a cage that will fall apart and leave your peonies hanging. When buying a new tomato cage, consider the type and number of peonies you have in your garden and what height it will grow to. Most peonies only grow a couple feet tall, and while tree peonies can grow quite a bit taller they generally don't need extra support. Taller peonies, like herbaceous peonies that can grow up to 4 feet, are the ones that typically need support. If you have multiple plants, a taller cage that can be used to make multiple supports is ideal.