Not Eggshells, Not Banana Peels: The DIY Fertilizer That Could Make Tomatoes Thrive

The importance of calcium when growing tomatoes cannot be overstated. Tomato plants need calcium to develop healthy roots, grow strong stems, and produce abundant fruit. They also need sufficient calcium in order to prevent blossom end rot, a disorder that rots the ends of tomato fruit due to a deficiency of calcium. Some popular holistic remedies for this have included pulverized egg shells and composted banana peels, both of which are high in calcium. However, there is another DIY fertilizer alternative for tomatoes that could help them thrive: milk.

If you have milk in your refrigerator or powdered milk in your pantry, you have at your disposal a potentially great fertilizer. As we were all taught in school, milk is incredibly rich in calcium and is the liquid we need to drink to make sure we have strong bones. Well, milk also has the potential to increase the calcium of tomato plants as well.

There are gardeners out there who swear by using milk on their tomato plants to keep them healthy and producing well. Besides being rich in calcium, milk also contains protein, sugar, vitamin B, and other nutrients that can immensely benefit the soil. There is a lack of controlled study that can sufficiently prove that milk will do all these things for tomato plants, but enough gardeners have had success with it to at least give it a try on your tomatoes.