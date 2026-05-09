The One Simple Habit People Who Always Have A Spotless Kitchen Swear By

Flour sprinkled everywhere; a pile of pans looming in the sink; ingredients strewn across the counter — if this sounds familiar, you might need to change your habits while you cook. There's one easy tip you should always follow: Clean as you go, whenever you cook or bake. We can almost hear the collective groan. No one really wants to clean up after cooking, anyway, but at least if you can delay it until the end, it doesn't seem quite so bad. But it could save you time to tidy up while you're preparing food.

The importance of keeping your kitchen clean can't be understated. It's essential for keeping bacteria and germs out of your food. A dirty kitchen could lead to cross-contamination, especially when you're working with raw meat, but cleaning your cutting board, utensils, and surfaces between each type of food you're preparing can help prevent this. When you clean as you go, you end up with less of a mess at the end, so that final cleanup is quicker. And if you can complete those cleaning tasks while you're cooking anyway, you can move on with your day faster.

Cleaning while you cook also gives you more workspace without dishes and utensils piling up around you. That can make it easier to find what you need and have ample space to prepare food, which can make you more efficient overall. Plus, you'll be less likely to knock over random bowls or containers of ingredients, which prevents spills that create more messes to clean up.