Forget Boring Concrete: The Durable Patio Alternative That Looks So Upscale

Concrete patios are a go-to option for a reason. Concrete is low maintenance, durable, easy to install, and affordable. It's also — let's face it — boring. Additionally, concrete comes with a whole slew of downsides. It is prone to cracking, gets slippery when wet, and can be extremely hot under the summer sun. Poured concrete has the added downside of being difficult to repair. Concrete cracks can be patched if you avoid some common mistakes, but the results aren't seamless. So, if you want that like-new look again, you will need to tear the whole thing out. Concrete pavers are easier to repair (just remove the broken one, pop in a new paver, and you are good to go), but they have a similar set of downsides. On top of that, they are also more expensive than plain poured concrete.

Fortunately, there are better options out there, enabling you to skip concrete entirely. If you have the room in your budget and are tired of cracked concrete, porcelain pavers are a wonderful alternative. These pavers are an easy way to upgrade your patio, giving it an instant luxe feel. Made from natural materials such as clay and fired under extreme heat, porcelain pavers are extremely durable and can last for decades. They are also slip-resistant and frost-proof because they have exceptionally low porosity (fewer microscopic holes for water to sink into). And did we mention that they are beautiful?