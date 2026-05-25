Woman Uses Dollar Tree Glass Bottles To Create A High-End Hanging Plant Display

There are plenty of unique ways to display your plants for cheerful decor — greenery could even help you stress less and improve your better mood. Even better, there are creative (and inexpensive) options for your greenery, like this hanging bottle display from TikTok creator @doitonadimeofficial. It's simple yet stunning, with clear glass bottles hanging from hooks to hold plant clippings or cut flowers.

Most of the materials come from Dollar Tree, so it's a budget-friendly way to dress up a blank wall. The original creator uses a Dollar Tree Clear Glass Bottle With Flip-Top Clasp for the center plant holder, but you might discover other cute options, like this Clear Glass Bottle With a Round Handle. Secondhand stores are also a good spot to find uniquely shaped bottles at a low price. You might even already have old wine bottles or other glass containers that fit the vibe at home.

While you're at Dollar Tree, grab two of these Essentials Over-the-Door Hooks, zip ties, and floral wire. The creator also uses a narrow plank of wood to create a decorative backdrop for the hooks. Then, it's just a matter of assembling the hanger and picking the cuttings that you want to put in the bottles. This project definitely fits among the Dollar Tree DIYs to make stunning wall art on a budget — you can easily get all of the supplies for under $10 or even less if you already have some at home.