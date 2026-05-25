Woman Uses Dollar Tree Glass Bottles To Create A High-End Hanging Plant Display
There are plenty of unique ways to display your plants for cheerful decor — greenery could even help you stress less and improve your better mood. Even better, there are creative (and inexpensive) options for your greenery, like this hanging bottle display from TikTok creator @doitonadimeofficial. It's simple yet stunning, with clear glass bottles hanging from hooks to hold plant clippings or cut flowers.
Most of the materials come from Dollar Tree, so it's a budget-friendly way to dress up a blank wall. The original creator uses a Dollar Tree Clear Glass Bottle With Flip-Top Clasp for the center plant holder, but you might discover other cute options, like this Clear Glass Bottle With a Round Handle. Secondhand stores are also a good spot to find uniquely shaped bottles at a low price. You might even already have old wine bottles or other glass containers that fit the vibe at home.
While you're at Dollar Tree, grab two of these Essentials Over-the-Door Hooks, zip ties, and floral wire. The creator also uses a narrow plank of wood to create a decorative backdrop for the hooks. Then, it's just a matter of assembling the hanger and picking the cuttings that you want to put in the bottles. This project definitely fits among the Dollar Tree DIYs to make stunning wall art on a budget — you can easily get all of the supplies for under $10 or even less if you already have some at home.
Hang bottles from hooks for a biophilic wall display
To prepare the hanger portion, bend the parts of the hook that goes over a door back and forth until they break off. Then, cut and stain (or paint) a piece of wood that's a few inches longer than the two sets of hooks but around the same width. You can also cut the wood larger if you prefer a different look. Glue the hooks side-by-side onto the wood, and wrap them on the wood with zip ties for extra security.
While the inspiration project features clear bottles, you can paint or tint them to add color. Decoupaging nature-print napkins or images on the bottles amplifies the plant theme. Or, wrap the bottles partially in twine for a rustic look. If you're using old bottles, remove labels and wash the bottles first. The original creator removes the flip-top lid from her bottle, but you could leave it on and flipped to the side. You'll use floral wire to secure the bottles — Dollar Tree offers different colors of its Floral Garden Floral Wire. Wrap wire around the neck several times, and create a loop-style handle that connects to both sides. Hang the loop over one of the hooks, and repeat with other bottles.
To decorate with plants, hang the display in a sunny area with water propagated cuttings inside (taking into account the needs of the individual plants). Or, place it on a wall that needs color, and put a single cut flower in each bottle. If you don't want to worry about water or dropping petals, go with artificial plants.