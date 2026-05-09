Don't Toss Your Old Pan Lid — Turn It Into A Cute Bird Feeder Birds Will Love
There are tons of bird feeders for sale in stores and online, but making your own from upcycled items helps to keep your birding hobby sustainable. With a little imagination, you can make this easy DIY bird feeder from repurposed kitchen items. If old pot and pan lids are cluttering your cupboards, transform them into a roof or cover for an adorable bird feeder. With a mason jar, a cookware lid, and a round poultry feeder or waterer base, you can craft a functional bird feeder that also adds decor to your outdoor space. Alternatively, two pot lids could make up the roof and platform of your DIY feeder with a food can in between for the seed dispenser. This smart way to reuse old lids from pots and pans instead of tossing them not only adds to the farmhouse aesthetic of this feeder DIY, but it could also help to keep the rain off your bird seed.
To ensure your feeder cover is functional, you'll want to check that your pot or pan lid is wider than the base of your feeder. Depending on what kind of handle your pan lid has, there are a few options for hanging your bird feeder. You might use a string, wire, or a chain to suspend your DIY bird feeder. While your hanger could slip through an open pot handle, knob-like handles may need the hanger to be glued or screwed into place. Alternatively, set your bird feeder on an outdoor table.
DIYing a bird feeder with a pan lid roof
The easiest way to incorporate a pan lid as a bird feeder cover is by gluing it to the bottom of a large mason jar. Use E6000, JB Weld, or another strong adhesive that can hold up against the weather. Fix the bottom of the jar into the center of the inside of the pot lid. Then, simply fill the jar with bird seed and screw your chicken feeder or waterer base onto the mouth of the jar to create your platform. This gives your mason jar feeder an even more rustic vibe that's super cute, helping you to turn old pot lids into an artsy garden feature. Attach a hanger to the knob of your lid if you'd like.
Alternatively, you can use lids as the base and roof of a feeder. Substituting a metal food can for the mason jar, cut notches around the rim to let bird seed fall out. On the other side, drill a hole in the center of the bottom of the can and cut off a small section. This will allow you to refill the seed.
Gluing the notched end to the inside of a pan lid will create the base of your feeder. Then, tie a piece of wire into the hole to make a hanger. Taking the knob off the second lid, thread the wire through the lid and then replace the handle to complete the covered feeder.