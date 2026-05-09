Don't Toss Your Old Pan Lid — Turn It Into A Cute Bird Feeder Birds Will Love

There are tons of bird feeders for sale in stores and online, but making your own from upcycled items helps to keep your birding hobby sustainable. With a little imagination, you can make this easy DIY bird feeder from repurposed kitchen items. If old pot and pan lids are cluttering your cupboards, transform them into a roof or cover for an adorable bird feeder. With a mason jar, a cookware lid, and a round poultry feeder or waterer base, you can craft a functional bird feeder that also adds decor to your outdoor space. Alternatively, two pot lids could make up the roof and platform of your DIY feeder with a food can in between for the seed dispenser. This smart way to reuse old lids from pots and pans instead of tossing them not only adds to the farmhouse aesthetic of this feeder DIY, but it could also help to keep the rain off your bird seed.

To ensure your feeder cover is functional, you'll want to check that your pot or pan lid is wider than the base of your feeder. Depending on what kind of handle your pan lid has, there are a few options for hanging your bird feeder. You might use a string, wire, or a chain to suspend your DIY bird feeder. While your hanger could slip through an open pot handle, knob-like handles may need the hanger to be glued or screwed into place. Alternatively, set your bird feeder on an outdoor table.