Turn Old Pot Lids Into An Artsy Garden Feature With An Easy DIY

Pot lids come in different colors and sizes, which can add to the quirkiness of the feature. And if you're able to use vintage lids, even better. Ones that aren't in the best of shape can be rejuvenated with a coat of spray paint. To get started, flip the lid over and unscrew the handle from the back. Take it off and set it aside. Next, paint the lid, and after it's dry, be sure to put the handle back on. You could even play into the garden theme by painting a mushroom design. Think a solid color adorned with large polka dots.

Search for additional decor that'll go with the piece. For example, you could include utensils and other vintage kitchen items you found at an estate sale. You might want to think twice about using valuable ones, though, as they'll be exposed to the elements. Alternatively, signs, metal trinkets, and antique garden tools could be fun to mix in. Maybe even place old cooking pots at the foot of the wooden base, and then fill them with potted flowers.

Play around with how you'd like to set up the design before securing anything to the wood. Once you're satisfied with it, use an electric screwdriver to attach the pot lids to the base. Add your other items, too — keeping in mind that the pot handles can be used as hooks to hang stuff. It's an art piece that should fit in perfectly with an eclectic garden. Surround it with greenery and illuminate it in the evenings using a solar stake light. Your pot lids will never want to go back to the kitchen.