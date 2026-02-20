Turn Old Pot Lids Into An Artsy Garden Feature With An Easy DIY
A pot typically comes with a lid, but that doesn't mean they can't get separated. Similar to plastic food containers, sometimes one of the pieces just seems to disappear into the abyss. The next time you run into a lid that's lost its buddy, you're in luck. That's because you can repurpose old pot lids into beautiful decor for your garden! You'll need at least a few of them for the project. If there aren't enough lonely lids floating around your cabinet, garage sales and thrift stores are usually good places to score old cookware. However, it may require purchasing the actual pot, too.
The creative DIYer behind @organizedclutter shared this idea on her Instagram page. She used a variety of thrifted pot lids to decorate an old barn door — transforming it into a charming garden feature. It's possible to do something similar even if you don't have your own barn door. A piece of wood, a privacy screen, or a section of fence could all be upgraded with pot lids. Or, perhaps you have leftover scraps from a home reno project. The goal is to find a neat-looking wooden base that you can erect in your yard for the lids. Other than that, you'll want to incorporate other quirky accessories, like retro signs or old utensils, into the piece as well.
How to create one-of-a-kind garden decor with pot lids
Pot lids come in different colors and sizes, which can add to the quirkiness of the feature. And if you're able to use vintage lids, even better. Ones that aren't in the best of shape can be rejuvenated with a coat of spray paint. To get started, flip the lid over and unscrew the handle from the back. Take it off and set it aside. Next, paint the lid, and after it's dry, be sure to put the handle back on. You could even play into the garden theme by painting a mushroom design. Think a solid color adorned with large polka dots.
Search for additional decor that'll go with the piece. For example, you could include utensils and other vintage kitchen items you found at an estate sale. You might want to think twice about using valuable ones, though, as they'll be exposed to the elements. Alternatively, signs, metal trinkets, and antique garden tools could be fun to mix in. Maybe even place old cooking pots at the foot of the wooden base, and then fill them with potted flowers.
Play around with how you'd like to set up the design before securing anything to the wood. Once you're satisfied with it, use an electric screwdriver to attach the pot lids to the base. Add your other items, too — keeping in mind that the pot handles can be used as hooks to hang stuff. It's an art piece that should fit in perfectly with an eclectic garden. Surround it with greenery and illuminate it in the evenings using a solar stake light. Your pot lids will never want to go back to the kitchen.