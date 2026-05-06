How To Turn An Old Hanging Planter Into An Irresistible Hummingbird Feeder

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If one hummingbird feeder is a good idea, then three hummingbird feeders make your backyard a party! Not sure where you would hang three separate hummingbird feeders? Instagram creator @tarahtornado has the solution: hang all three from an upside-down metal hanging planter basket. You know the ones — they have a rounded open wire design and a coconut coir liner. The end result is a bird feeder that doubles as outdoor decor, especially when you dress it up a little. You could buy one new (this Legigo Metal Hanging Basket features pretty scrolls), but repurposing one you already have or that you find at the thrift store keeps this project low-cost and is a more eco-friendly option.

The basic idea here is to turn the planter basket upside down, umbrella-style, and hang three simplr hummingbird feeders from it — something like this Gbekery Glass Hummingbird Feeder. Hanging them together creates a hummingbird feeder station if your backyard gets busy, and it looks unique hanging from the planter.

You can repurpose feeders you already have or also look for those at secondhand stores. Just make sure whatever you use, it's clean. Not cleaning your hummingbird feeder can be deadly for the birds. You can embellish the holder portion to make it more decorative. Then, find the perfect hanging spot, and wait for those quickly moving wings to carry hummingbirds to your feeder.