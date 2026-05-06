How To Turn An Old Hanging Planter Into An Irresistible Hummingbird Feeder
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If one hummingbird feeder is a good idea, then three hummingbird feeders make your backyard a party! Not sure where you would hang three separate hummingbird feeders? Instagram creator @tarahtornado has the solution: hang all three from an upside-down metal hanging planter basket. You know the ones — they have a rounded open wire design and a coconut coir liner. The end result is a bird feeder that doubles as outdoor decor, especially when you dress it up a little. You could buy one new (this Legigo Metal Hanging Basket features pretty scrolls), but repurposing one you already have or that you find at the thrift store keeps this project low-cost and is a more eco-friendly option.
The basic idea here is to turn the planter basket upside down, umbrella-style, and hang three simplr hummingbird feeders from it — something like this Gbekery Glass Hummingbird Feeder. Hanging them together creates a hummingbird feeder station if your backyard gets busy, and it looks unique hanging from the planter.
You can repurpose feeders you already have or also look for those at secondhand stores. Just make sure whatever you use, it's clean. Not cleaning your hummingbird feeder can be deadly for the birds. You can embellish the holder portion to make it more decorative. Then, find the perfect hanging spot, and wait for those quickly moving wings to carry hummingbirds to your feeder.
Hang multiple hummingbird feeders from an old planter
To prep the planter, remove the coir liner if it's still there and clean it. Then, you'll move the chains from the top of the basket to the bottom, since you're hanging it upside down. You can leave the planter just as it is or paint it a fun color. Red is a good option because it helps attract hummingbirds. Since most commercial hummingbird feeders are red, it also ties the display together. Spray paint the wire frame and let it dry. You could also spray paint the hooks from the hummingbird feeders to help them blend in.
The original creator added strands of beads hanging down from the planter for decoration. You can also wrap strands of beads along the basket wires to dress them up. Another common suggestion is to tie red ribbons near bird feeders, especially when you first hang them, to help the hummingbirds take notice. Consider adding ribbons along the chains that hold up the hummingbird feeder system.
Now, you're ready to hang up your feeder system. The original creator hung it from a tree branch, but you can also use a shepherd's hook or a similar hanger. An ideal spot is about 10 to 15 feet from shelter — trees and shrubs are good options. Look for a shady area to keep the feeder from growing mold and to prevent fermentation. Mount the basket first, and then use the feeder hooks to place them along the rim, spaced equally apart for balance. If you need help drawing in these tiny birds, consider starting a hummingbird garden near your hanging feeder.