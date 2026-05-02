The Distinctive 1980s House Style You Rarely See Built Today

From bright colors and bold patterns to big hair, the '80s aesthetic was singularly ostentatious. The same holds true for many of the decade's architectural trends, including the unique 1980s contemporary angular house style. From the outside, these domiciles are defined by eye-catching angles, slopes, asymmetrical rooflines, and an abundance of windows. They're brimming with personality, given the variance in design. Step inside and you'll likely find high ceilings, loads of natural light, and an open floor plan to fit the items only '80s kids will remember, from boom boxes to console TVs. But, due to their impracticality, we don't see these homes being built today.

The mismatched exterior elements of a contemporary angular house are characteristic of postmodern architecture, which originated in the '60s and expanded throughout the '70s and '80s. Postmodern architecture was seen as an abrupt departure from, and a dismissal of, the benign practicality of modernist architecture earlier in the century, focusing instead on complexity and individuality. Some of the most famous postmodern buildings include the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, and Tokyo's M2 Building. Thanks to contemporary angular design, everyday homeowners could enjoy a small piece of the postmodern wave as well, especially since many retro '80s home features have become trendy again.