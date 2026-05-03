Turn Ordinary Wood And Peanut Butter Into A DIY Bird Feeder Birds Can't Resist

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Many of us find joy when songbirds and other feathery friends grace our yards and balconies. They soar through their carefree lives, offering us a glimpse of unfettered freedom that I, for one, admire. One surefire way to make friends, feathery or otherwise, is to feed them. As a professional woodworker with decades of experience, I put my skills to work to attract birds to my backyard without buying a feeder. Instead, this fun little birdfeeder is easy to make and looks great. Plus, building it is within the scope of nearly any DIYer. One downside to adding a birdfeeder in your yard, is that they can be messy. However, this feeder serves up birdseed in a tray with a ridge to keep seeds from falling and has slots for peanut butter.

The center cylinder of this feeder is a section of an 8-inch diameter Concrete Forming Tube. You can get them at your local hardware store or on Amazon. The top and bottom are made from 1-by-12-inch select pine, and each one is 11-1/4 inches square. The bottom edges are made from 1-by-2-inch pine and are 12 inches long. I purchased 1/2-inch square wooden strips at my local hardware store to make the 10 peanut butter sticks. (They'll be mounted to create grooves to hold the peanut butter.) From the same 1/2-inch square stock, cut four 1-inch lengths to make blocks that secure the cylinder's position on the bottom.