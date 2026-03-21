The Hidden Downside To Putting A Bird Feeder In Your Yard

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For those who wish to see a variety of birds flitting through their backyard, hanging a bird feeder is typically one of the first steps they take to attract avians. After all, providing birds with a consistent source of food is one of the best ways to ensure they hang out in your yard. However, while there are certainly benefits of putting a bird feeder in your yard or garden, there are also downsides, some of which may not be so obvious. One hidden downside is that they attract more than just birds; they can also draw in a variety of other animals, including rodents.

Some of the creatures that may be drawn to your bird feeder, such as mice and rats, are likely visitors you would rather not have in your backyard. Others, like squirrels and raccoons, can wreak havoc not only on your feeders, but also on your house, electrical wiring, garage, and yard. Additionally, they are all capable of spreading disease, potentially posing a health risk to both your family and pets.

Attracting rodents is an issue that can occur with store-bought models or simple DIY bird feeders. This is because the seeds themselves are drawing them, as they represent an easy, high-calorie meal. Fortunately, there are certain types of feeders that are better at dissuading rodents, as well as some modifications that can be made to limit their appeal to unwanted pests. Additionally, regular cleaning and maintenance of your feeder can go a long way towards ensuring your bird feeder doesn't turn your backyard into a dining hall for rodents.