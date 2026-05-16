She Turns An Old Cabinet Door And Clipboard Into The Most Unique Home Decor

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Looking to spruce up your kitchen and create a fun decor piece at the same time? Replacing just the doors is the cabinet refresh that will give your dated kitchen a whole new look. And those old doors can be repurposed into a variety of items, including trays, shelves, coffee tables, and headboards. TikTok creator @whimsybarn turned an old cabinet door into a cute wall display by adding the hardware of a clipboard to hold artwork. It's a simple project with the cutest results, and you can personalize the finished look to fit your style.

The basic process is simply to attach the clipboard hardware to the cabinet door. The fun comes in when you personalize the finishes and choose unique items to clip under the hardware. If you already have an old cabinet door and a clipboard, you can create the project for free. Or, head to Habitat for Humanity ReStore or another architectural salvage store to find an old door. You might even find old cabinets listed for free in local Facebook groups. Don't worry about the finish — you can paint or stain it as part of the design process.

To prep the project, remove the hinges from the cabinet door. You can remove the handle, leave it on the door, or replace it with a new handle or knob, depending on how you want it to look. Clean the door, so it's ready for a new finish and all the embellishments.