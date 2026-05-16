She Turns An Old Cabinet Door And Clipboard Into The Most Unique Home Decor
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Looking to spruce up your kitchen and create a fun decor piece at the same time? Replacing just the doors is the cabinet refresh that will give your dated kitchen a whole new look. And those old doors can be repurposed into a variety of items, including trays, shelves, coffee tables, and headboards. TikTok creator @whimsybarn turned an old cabinet door into a cute wall display by adding the hardware of a clipboard to hold artwork. It's a simple project with the cutest results, and you can personalize the finished look to fit your style.
The basic process is simply to attach the clipboard hardware to the cabinet door. The fun comes in when you personalize the finishes and choose unique items to clip under the hardware. If you already have an old cabinet door and a clipboard, you can create the project for free. Or, head to Habitat for Humanity ReStore or another architectural salvage store to find an old door. You might even find old cabinets listed for free in local Facebook groups. Don't worry about the finish — you can paint or stain it as part of the design process.
To prep the project, remove the hinges from the cabinet door. You can remove the handle, leave it on the door, or replace it with a new handle or knob, depending on how you want it to look. Clean the door, so it's ready for a new finish and all the embellishments.
Create your cabinet door clipboard artwork display
Decide if you want to leave the door as-is or refinish it. Your choice often comes down to your interior design style. Oil and wax finishes or distressing techniques push the door toward a rustic aesthetic, for example. Or, use a smooth, glossy finish, like a sleek white paint, for a modern style home.
@whimsybarn
You know that old cabinet door you have just lying around? Why not put it to use! This is one simple way to create that layered vintage look while using textures to make your house feel more like a cozy home! Let me know what you think! Around here, we do mostly vintage. 2025 is our year to vintage treasure hunt, stash & style our spaces and add "freedom" to our lives in so many ways! We specialize in vintage mystery boxes and helping people shop by decor style! Check out our online shop or jump on our email list (for family & friends insider info and specials). We can't wait to serve you! #diyhomedecor #diyproject #vintageaesthetic #vintagehome #vintagedecor #etsyshop #shopifystore #mysteryboxshop #whimsybarn
For the clip, you can remove the hardware from a clipboard or buy just the hardware online. Amazon offers a range of options, from these classic Shuokecrafts Metal Clipboard Clips to these rustic Pastlla Red Bronze Clips. Or, use any type of clip you can screw to the board. Attach your chosen clip near the top. It's now ready to hold your displayed artwork if you're happy with the simple look.
But if you want to dress it up a little, consider adding stenciling or vinyl designs onto the board. Wood trim or wood beads attached along the edges add more depth and detail to the display. What you clip onto the display is also flexible — an art print or photo are classic options. The original creator also clipped on dried flowers, but you could clip up your weekly menu for use in the kitchen or your to-do list for your office. Or, skip the clip and paint the center with chalkboard paint (make your own chalkboard paint or buy it), and add a small piece of wood at the bottom to hold chalk. Lean the board against the wall or add hangers to the back. You can also add a rope or ribbon to the top to hang it.