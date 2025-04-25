The Cabinet Refresh That Will Give Your Dated Kitchen A Whole New Look

Kitchens are one of our favorite places to congregate, to spend time, and to enjoy friends and family. Considering how much time we spend in the kitchen, it's only predictable that a lot of time (and money) is also spent thinking about renovations to the area, with kitchen cabinet ideas and inspiration being arguably the hottest topic on the table. We all think about changing colors, adding kitchen gizmos, and showcasing modern trends, but there's one big problem — buying all-new cabinets is expensive, and many homeowners are scared that replacing the doors on their own might not work.

Well, what if it's not as hard as it looks? As a master woodworker, I'm here to tell you that yes, it's very possible that your cabinets are built in such a way that you can simply replace the cabinet doors and drawer fronts without doing a total upgrade ... as long as you have frameless "Euro" cabinets.

On frameless cabinets there is no face frame, and the doors are mounted to the interior walls of the cabinet. Because of that, you see very little of the cabinet boxes, and the doors are the hero of the look. Most of the time they have a ½" overlay on the box, leaving a ¼- or 1/8" reveal between the doors. That makes replacing the doors fairly easy, and the same is true of the drawer fronts as well. In addition, the frameless hinges (Euro style) also make this upgrade situation more manageable. That said, if your cabinets are older — in which case, they may use 3/8" lip doors or even full inset doors – I would not recommend a DIYer take this task on. Once you've confirmed you have Euro cabinets, though, let's make this happen.