Don't Make This Common Mistake After Removing A Tree Stump From Your Yard

You might think that your tree stump removal project ends after the stump itself has been carted away — but unfortunately, your work isn't over just yet. Whether you hire professionals to help remove tree stumps from your yard or decide to tackle the chore yourself, you'll likely be left with a lot of debris from the stumps. You'll need to clean up all of this extra clutter before you call it a day and then fill the hole; not doing so is a common mistake people make and it's one that can lead to soil erosion and pests, who are attracted to the debris.

Small tree stumps can be removed by digging them out of the ground (or, if you're feeling adventurous, using urine to remove the tree stump). One of the fastest ways to remove a tree stump from your yard is with a grinder; larger stumps will need to be ground down. The latter method will leave behind the most debris, though you'll see bits of sawdust and scattered wood chips after either type of removal. If you want to replant the area the stump was in, you'll need to remove the leftover wood chips before doing so.

Cleaning up after a tree stump removal is especially important if you want to prevent pests from swarming to the extra debris. Wood-loving pests — like ants, termites, and beetles — would appreciate a chance to munch on your leftover wood chips. This will eventually lead them to destroy your other, living trees and infiltrate your home's foundation. Leftover wood also makes a great home for fungus, mold, and disease, all of which can quickly spread to the rest of your yard.