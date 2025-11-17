Don't Wait: Try This Money-Saving Cardboard Hack In Your Garden Before Winter Hits

Unlike plastic garbage bags, which should never be used to cover your plants, cardboard does not trap moisture or draft in cold. Instead, the corrugated layers allow the interior air to circulate, as well as provide the necessary insulation from the cold air outside. Placing a cardboard box over your cold-sensitive plants will trap the natural heat that the plant and soil create, which protects the plants from severe changes in temperature, such as overnight flash freezes.

That said, you will want to size your boxes to your plants. The technique won't work unless you can cover the entirety of the plant while also not being too tight, as this could suffocate the plant. This method will work equally well for potted plants and those in garden beds. It's also important to remove the cardboard once the chance of frost has passed, as leaving it on too long can waterlog the cardboard, creating a haven for potential pests and diminishing its insulating qualities. You can also flatten the boxes and layer them around the base of plants for extra insulation — and as a bonus, the cardboard will naturally break down and enrich the soil over time.