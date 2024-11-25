Using Wool In The Garden Is A Trick You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Home gardeners have a lot of tricks up their sleeves when it comes to fertilizers and soil amendments. Coffee grounds, egg shells, sawdust, worm castings — the list goes on and on. But have you heard of adding wool to your garden? It turns out that wool can be used in a number of ways to the great benefit of your garden plants. Not only is wool an organic material, it's also biodegradable, and renewable. That makes it a sustainable alternative to traditional fertilizers that may take an environmental toll. Using wool also helps sheep farmers by offering them a market for low-quality "waste wool" that they would otherwise have to discard.

But how do you add wool to your garden? Do you just toss old sweaters, scarves, and mittens out there and see what happens? Not quite. There are a few different ways this works, but the most common are to use pellets made from wool or to use raw wool straight from the sheep. If you're a dyed-in-the-wool purist about how to grow your garden, you may be surprised to learn some new things about this versatile and multifunctional fiber.

The reason it works is because wool is a good source of nitrogen, which helps plants grow. According to the Center for Sustainable Agriculture, wool pellets can result in much faster, healthier, and increased yields for many vegetable crops. The pellets have also been shown to conserve water, act as a natural pest control, and help strengthen and aerate the soil — which might not be the case for all options, especially if you consider the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers.