The Strange Way Urine Might Help With Tree Stump Removal

Say you have an old tree in your yard that you need to remove for safety reasons, or you want to remove a tree to give you more sunlight to start a garden. You get the tree removed by a professional (or do it yourself), then you realize: Cutting down a tree was the easy part. Getting rid of the tree stump in your yard is the hard part. You can dig it out, grind it, burn it (if local laws allow that), treat it with chemicals, or you can take the easy way out and let nature do its thing and let it rot. The problem is that the easy way out is also the slow way out. It takes a long time for a tree stump to rot. Fortunately, you can accelerate the rotting process by pouring urine on it.

Will that work? Highly likely. Will it work quickly? No. Rotting takes time, especially in hardwood. Fungi (like mushrooms) are wood-rotting agents that will work to remove your tree stump, but they can only slowly turn your stump to crumbs by digesting the cells that make up the woody portion of a tree. How does urine help that process? Urine is some 95% water, but the second leading component of urine is urea, a nitrogen-rich compound that is frequently used as a fertilizer in agriculture. Nitrogen is often the main ingredient in lawn fertilizer (the N in the N-P-K on the fertilizer bag), and nitrogen can likewise promote the growth of fungi and microbial in the soil (which can help accelerate tree rot) and some (but not all) fungi that break down wood.