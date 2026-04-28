Reuse An Old Muffin Tin For Sweet And Stylish Spring Decor
When your baking pans start getting worn and rusty, they may seem useless. However, don't throw out your old muffin tins. There are tons of ways to repurpose them, and you can even turn them into adorable home decor that's perfect for spring. YouTube creator Manda Panda Projects, also known as Amanda, posted a video showing how she created the cutest carrot garden decor with a muffin tin, some carrot figurines, a piece of wire, hot glue, paint, and a couple of sprigs of faux greenery and florals. She also made an adorable sign to stick in her carrot garden.
Whether you have old muffin tins lying around or you grab one at the thrift store or Dollar Tree, this project can be budget-friendly. Plus, you can reuse old moss or greenery from other projects as well. Fillers like Art & Beauty's Artificial Carrots can be found for under $10 online. However, crafting your own can make this DIY even more customizable. Salt dough is super easy to make with ingredients from your kitchen and could be used to sculpt mini carrots or other figurines. Your muffin tin garden decoration could make for the cutest spring centerpiece on a budget.
How to make a carrot garden decoration from a muffin tin
While you might leave your muffin tin the way it is, Amanda made hers look rusty to really get the vibe of a spring carrot garden. To follow her lead, use a coating like Prima Marketing Inc.'s Rust Effect Paste. However, to keep this project more budget-friendly, simply coat your muffin tin with leftover paint. Amanda then uses a piece of wire to create a handle, inserting it into holes on the short ends of the baking tray. If your muffin tin doesn't have these holes, glue the wire into place or skip the handle altogether.
Once you are happy with the look of your muffin tin, stick a little Spanish moss or faux grass into each of the cups. Now, you'll need to glue your carrots into place.Besides using other vegetable figurines, you might also add springy flowers, little birds, or even rabbits to further personalize this DIY. To make your garden sign, cut a rectangle from thick paper like cardstock. Use stickers, rubber stamps, or simply your own handwriting to add a garden-themed or festive greeting. Hot glue the back of the paper onto a wood stir stick, popsicle stick, or other small piece of wood, and insert it into one of the cups. Then, display your non-traditional spring decor on your kitchen table or any other surface.