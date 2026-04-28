Reuse An Old Muffin Tin For Sweet And Stylish Spring Decor

When your baking pans start getting worn and rusty, they may seem useless. However, don't throw out your old muffin tins. There are tons of ways to repurpose them, and you can even turn them into adorable home decor that's perfect for spring. YouTube creator Manda Panda Projects, also known as Amanda, posted a video showing how she created the cutest carrot garden decor with a muffin tin, some carrot figurines, a piece of wire, hot glue, paint, and a couple of sprigs of faux greenery and florals. She also made an adorable sign to stick in her carrot garden.

Whether you have old muffin tins lying around or you grab one at the thrift store or Dollar Tree, this project can be budget-friendly. Plus, you can reuse old moss or greenery from other projects as well. Fillers like Art & Beauty's Artificial Carrots can be found for under $10 online. However, crafting your own can make this DIY even more customizable. Salt dough is super easy to make with ingredients from your kitchen and could be used to sculpt mini carrots or other figurines. Your muffin tin garden decoration could make for the cutest spring centerpiece on a budget.