Woman Uses Fruit To Create The Cutest Spring Centerpiece On A Budget

A fruity centerpiece is one that's a snap to put together while offering myriad ways to customize it. To stick with the look of the original, choose a vase, like the 8-inch WGVI Glass Bowl Vase, upcycle a Dollar Tree fishbowl, or use any large, clear bowl you may have lying around your home. Skip the flowers if they're not your style and try sliding a tall pillar candle into the center of the bowl. If you use a candle, there's no need to add water. Alternatively, nestle a houseplant, such as a spiky low-maintenance snake plant, into the vase.

You aren't limited to using oranges, either. Experiment with citrus like lemons or limes, or choose a different type of fruit entirely, one that coordinates with your flowers or party theme. To give your centerpiece autumnal vibes later in the year, try swapping out the citrus for apples, for example. Bright green Granny Smiths will look particularly appealing paired with lost-lasting flowers for a fall bouquet. Just make sure you choose fruit that's durable — delicate berries will soon turn moldy or mushy.

Can you eat the fruit in the bowl once you're finished with the centerpiece? You may not want to, especially if you're adding cut flowers or a houseplant, which could have been sprayed with pesticides that aren't safe for consumption. Of course, if you use untreated flowers from your own garden, you may feel it's safe to eat the oranges.