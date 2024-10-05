These Are The Long-Lasting Flowers You Want In Your Fall Bouquet

As the days grow cooler and darker, it can feel like a sweet relief to usher autumn in with its warm, rich, and earthy tones. The golds, reds, and browns around us signal the coming of colder days and cozier times ahead. Whether you have a healthy flower garden full of early fall blooms or you make a trip to your local florist, a beautiful arrangement of flowers can take the sting out of the waning warm days and offer fall decor ideas for you to incorporate. When choosing which flowers to include in an autumn bouquet, you'll want to select those that are proven to last as long as possible when cut, while still offering a stunning array of traditional autumn colors.

While the majority of flowers bloom in the spring and summer, there are still many available for autumn harvest, such as dahlias, sunflowers, and chrysanthemums. Among those, several make wonderful cut flowers for indoor arrangements that should last at least two weeks, if not more, with proper selection and care. You can arrange these fall flowers in any number of combinations while also sprinkling in any other sprigs, twigs, or leafy branches you come across that pair well with these suggestions. Just as every day in fall feels different and unpredictable, every flower bouquet can be unique as well.