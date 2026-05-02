Try This Easy DIY To Elevate The Look Of Your Pantry Shelves In Minutes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your pantry shelves mostly stay hidden behind the door, so do they really have to look cute? Of course they don't, but why not make life a little interesting? If you have to cook meals night after night, you can at least have a little fun with it. One way to do that is to cover solid shelves with contact paper or peel-and-stick wallpaper (just one of many clever ways to use peel-and-stick wallpaper throughout your house). It's a fun and easy way to add color and patterning to the inside of your pantry. And, when you use contact paper, it's a renter-friendly way to improve the look of your food storage area.

Covering your shelves offers some extra benefits, beyond the cheerful look. If the shelves are in rough shape, the contact paper can hide those scuffs or stains. Just keep in mind that it will still show any uneven areas, as the paper will follow the lines of the shelf. Smooth vinyl paper is also easy to wipe clean and can protect the shelves from spills and stains, so you can keep your pantry a little more sanitary without lots of scrubbing.

This simple pantry update is your chance to show off your personality or create a themed design. Go with a food theme with this Redamancy Citrus and Floral Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper, for example. Florals are also a popular choice, or go more subtle with a solid color or simple pattern, like the practicalWs Glossy Marble Contact Paper. If you want to go all-out with the look, apply the wallpaper to the shelves and the walls behind them.