This Clever DIY Makes Your Murphy Bed Disappear Into A Stunning Accent Wall

By Amanda Anthony
Fold out bed with white bedspread Douglas Rissing/Getty Images

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one thing we can all use more of in our homes, it's space. A Murphy bed is one of those magical creations that provides multiple functions in a room while maximizing space. The problem arises in the area of decor. The entire Murphy system feels limiting because its main purpose is as a functional space-saver. Fortunately, innovative TikTok user @thegibbyhome has a fun and simple way to transform the underside of the bed into a stylish accent wall with a little imagination and some fluted panels. If you've got a Murphy bed and have been looking for tips to turn your spare bedroom into a multi-functional space without losing the design aesthetic you've worked so hard to achieve, this DIY is a nice place to start.

The premise for this high-end look is simply to add fluted or slatted wood panels to the exterior of the bed. Flip it down to turn the room into a guest haven, or up to hide the bed and use the space as an office, home gym, or playroom. It's one of the most eye-catching bedroom accent wall ideas that leaves plenty of room for customization. The panels add a pop of color, texture, and wow factor to the space, and you can top it with paint, stain, and accessories. The TikToker adds a large mirror for a touch of grandeur. You can choose to hang artwork, a narrow shelf, or leave the space plain if it suits your aesthetic. No boring Murphy bed for you.

Creating your DIY murphy bed accent wall

Accent wall with fluted board and large mirror thegibbyhome/TikTok

You'll need to pick up a few supplies for this project, including a measuring tape, a jigsaw, a drill and screws, strong glue like Liquid Nails Heavy Duty Construction Adhesive, and your chosen wood panels. You can go with a hardwood like Rounded Fluted Oak Panels by Art3d, which will run you around $110 per 16 square feet of coverage. Using medium-density fibreboard (MDF) is an option that could save you a little money on the project. If you want the look without the work, you could also try a peel-and-stick option like Skyblur Self Adhesive PVC Wall Panels instead. With supplies assembled, you're ready to replicate @thegibbyhome's iconic look.

@thegibbyhome

#murphybed #murphybeds #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #diy #diyproject #diyprojects #diyideas #multifunctional #gym #guestbedroom #guestbedroommakeover #decor #fixerupper #diymomsoftiktok #reno #renovation #renovationproject

♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

Wearing protective gloves and eye coverage, cut the wood to fit your bed with the jigsaw. Apply the panels to the underside of the bed using heavy-duty adhesive, and finish by screwing them in between the slats (use screws that match the panel color, or paint them to match). If you're using peel-and-stick, follow the directions on your product. It may sound like a lot of work, but this is one of those easy DIY accent wall projects you can do in a weekend. Make it your own by screwing in hooks for hanging purses or hats, or by extending the fluting up the entire wall for a beautiful, never-boring addition to your multifunctional space.

Recommended