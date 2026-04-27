This Clever DIY Makes Your Murphy Bed Disappear Into A Stunning Accent Wall

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If there's one thing we can all use more of in our homes, it's space. A Murphy bed is one of those magical creations that provides multiple functions in a room while maximizing space. The problem arises in the area of decor. The entire Murphy system feels limiting because its main purpose is as a functional space-saver. Fortunately, innovative TikTok user @thegibbyhome has a fun and simple way to transform the underside of the bed into a stylish accent wall with a little imagination and some fluted panels. If you've got a Murphy bed and have been looking for tips to turn your spare bedroom into a multi-functional space without losing the design aesthetic you've worked so hard to achieve, this DIY is a nice place to start.

The premise for this high-end look is simply to add fluted or slatted wood panels to the exterior of the bed. Flip it down to turn the room into a guest haven, or up to hide the bed and use the space as an office, home gym, or playroom. It's one of the most eye-catching bedroom accent wall ideas that leaves plenty of room for customization. The panels add a pop of color, texture, and wow factor to the space, and you can top it with paint, stain, and accessories. The TikToker adds a large mirror for a touch of grandeur. You can choose to hang artwork, a narrow shelf, or leave the space plain if it suits your aesthetic. No boring Murphy bed for you.