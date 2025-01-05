Tips To Turn Your Spare Bedroom Into A Multi-Functional Space

Let's first address the elephant in the room: the bed. It has, by far, the biggest footprint when planning a sleeping space. A traditional queen mattress alone takes up approximately 33 square feet of floor space. That's a 5 by almost 7 foot area being utilized for absolutely nothing else but the occasional sleeping visitor. Not very efficient.

To recapture that space, consider looking into alternative bed options that allow you reduce the size of the footprint when not in use. Sleeper sofas function beautifully as cozy extra seating most of the time but can be pulled out into a bed for overnight visitors. If you don't have room for an entire sofa, there are incredible sleeper loveseats, daybeds, ottomans, or even chairs, which can be used individually or pulled together to form a larger bed as needed.

Murphy beds, which tilt up to a shallow vertical position against the wall or within a cabinet when not in use, are another great way to reduce the floor space a bed requires. Many have attached storage with nightstands or have another function, such as a fold-down table, desk, shelving, or a sofa to maximize your space. If you have a small room, there are horizontal twin Murphy beds and folding options that can be contained in small pieces of furniture. If you have a larger room, you could even DIY a platform to contain a slide-out bed while maintaining full floor space on top. Whichever option you prefer, getting rid of a traditional bed is the first place to start making extra room.