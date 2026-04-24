The Stunning Fast-Growing Flower That Fills Garden Spots Where Little Else Will Grow

No matter how full your garden is, there are always going to be bare patches where nothing seems to grow. It could be that nothing grows there because it's too dark. These areas of deep shade can be tricky places to grow flowers, thanks to a lack of light and competition from tree roots. Thankfully, not all is lost. One stunning and fast-growing ground cover plant that will sprout in these bald spots is foamflower (Tiarella spp.).

There are two primary species of foamflower common in North America: heart-leaf foamflower (Tiarella cordifolia) and three-leaf foamflower (Tiarella trifoliata). Heart-leaf is native to the woodlands of the Eastern United States and has spindly stems that grow foamy white or pinkish flowers. Their broad green foliage can look heart shaped, hence the name. Three-leaf foamflower is native to the Western U.S. and bears similar flowers, but the prominent three leaflet foliage makes it distinctive from its heart-leaf cousin. Both are hardy between USDA zones 3 through 9.

Both types of foamflower can grow in areas where very little light is able to penetrate. If you have an area that gets a little morning sun but lots of afternoon shade, planting either of these foamflowers there is ideal. Areas of dappled sunlight and partial shade are best if you want to get more color out of the foliage, though the foamflowers can't tolerate much direct sunlight.