Reuse An Old Container Lid To DIY The Cutest Hanging Decor

Wash and dry the lid, then give it two coats of paint. Let it sit to dry before moving on. Use an adhesive to attach a piece of rope to the inside rim of the lid. Next, you're going to make a fabric pocket, which will help cradle the artificial plants. Place the lid on top of a piece of fabric (rope side down) that is several inches larger than it and shaped like a half circle. The top half of the lid should peek out above the fabric. Cut the remainder of the material into strips, then glue them to the back of the lid. When you flip it over, it should look like a cute pocket.

Tuck a piece of styrofoam (or floral foam) inside the pocket, then stick in little faux plants and moss. Use glue to keep them extra secure. If you're not a fan of succulents, simply pick out another kind. For instance, you could use sprigs of Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Alstroemeria Bushes. Cover the planter's back with additional fabric so the lid is fully covered. Similar to the DIYer, you could also embellish the front with a thick sticker or trinket. Lastly, glue twine or a strand of wooden beads to its back to utilize as a hanger.

You will now have a really pretty piece of decor to hang on the wall. An added bonus is that you won't have to water the plants! It would also make a lovely, inexpensive gift for someone who appreciates homemade crafts. Switch the paint color, fabric, and plants to match their tastes. Also, keep in mind that it's just one of many ways to use lids from old containers.